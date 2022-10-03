Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
Police investigating attempted child abduction in Wheaton
WHEATON, MD – A young girl was the victim of an attempted abduction on Monday,...
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
43-year-old stabbed to death in Baltimore, suspect arrested
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after midnight yesterday a 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in...
Suspect arrested in Belcamp stabbing
Belcamp, MD- The Harford County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of 30-year-old Timothy Mark...
Police investigating carjacking in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD- the Howard County Police Department has reported that two women were carjacked...
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother
According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
19-year-old arrested for stabbing over money dispute
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 19-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged for stabbing...
Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police
Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
Chick-fil-A robbery suspect sought in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Silver Spring have announced they are continuing their search of...
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Shore News Network
