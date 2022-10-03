ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County

(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
Daily Voice

Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police

Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
