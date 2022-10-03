ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash

Calcasieu Parish – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

