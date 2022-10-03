Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
KPLC TV
Sam Houston Jones State Park hosting events every Saturday in October
Oct. 8 - Gators and a Sheaux: You can bring the whole family to watch “Monsters University” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - Fall Fest: Come and join a whole day of fun family friendly activities with food trucks, fun jumps, music, crafts, and more. Oct. 22 -...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
gueydantoday.com
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
L'Observateur
Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash
Calcasieu Parish – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
