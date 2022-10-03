ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere

Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
TV SERIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)

Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
TV SERIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)

Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet. “Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Peretti
Person
Seth Morris
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Andrew Rannells
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Jessi Klein
Person
Chloe Fineman
Variety

Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy