Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere
Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Teases Easter Eggs Fans Should Look Out For
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1.]. The Midnight Club has arrived, and while the show may be based on stories by Christopher Pike, there are plenty of sweet hidden treats specifically for fans of Mike Flanagan‘s other projects to uncover. The co-creator, writer,...
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)
Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet. “Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser...
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
