Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Related
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs
The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
I-40 westbound lanes clear after fire truck, tractor accident near Conway
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Officials have said that westbound traffic is now clear on I-40 in Faulkner County. There was originally a traffic blockage just north of Conway after an accident involving two fire trucks and a tractor trailer. The blockage was impacting I-40 westbound near mile 122.5 as...
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
KATV
I-30 traffic backed up from Alcoa Road to I-430 interchange
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic is backed up in Saline County on Wednesday due to an overturned truck. The traffic is backed up from Alcoa Road to the I-430 interchange. If you are traveling this way try to avoid it to the best of your ability.
arkadelphian.com
Hardwood mill expected to be running by December
AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
September death of Conway woman ruled a homicide by Little Rock police
A Conway woman's death has now been ruled a homicide, according to Little Rock police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-40 WB now open near Conway after crash involving fire trucks, semi
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Conway were at a standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a pair of fire trucks and a semi.
KATV
Residents in Cleveland County come together to honor decorated Army Ranger
In Cleveland County near the small community of Woodlawn, you'll find people reminiscing on the life of a true American hero. Mary Parrish says, "Do you ever just have that one person you're so proud to tell people about? I love to tell people I'm Danny Jacks' sister." The late...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
KHBS
Scott County, Arkansas, sheriff plans to fight charges against him
WALDRON, Ark. — The sheriff of Scott County, Arkansas, said he plans to fight the charges against him. Randy Shores talked with 40/29's Brett Rains after he and Omar Gonzalez, a former Waldron police officer, were arrested and charged after the arrest of a man in February 2022. Shores...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs team recognized as Service Heroes
Dr. Joe and Cheryl Howe were presented with the September Service Hero award for their humandkindness toward a patient. A patient’s spouse nominated the Howes for how they treated her husband. She said the two coworkers made a personal house call to check on her husband before surgery. Dr....
KHBS
Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster
YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
magnoliareporter.com
Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver
A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Comments / 0