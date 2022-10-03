ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

hopeprescott.com

Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs

The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hardwood mill expected to be running by December

AMITY — Caddo River Wood Products LLC has announced the opening of a hardwood sawmill that will create 15 new jobs on 54 acres in Clark County and looks to expand to 50 employees over the next three to five years. The mill will be a hardwood facility producing...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs team recognized as Service Heroes

Dr. Joe and Cheryl Howe were presented with the September Service Hero award for their humandkindness toward a patient. A patient’s spouse nominated the Howes for how they treated her husband. She said the two coworkers made a personal house call to check on her husband before surgery. Dr....
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
YELL COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver

A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
ROSSTON, AR
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
CONWAY, AR

