Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Damage left by Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida’s west coast unimaginable
Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland,...
Florida beachfront paradise shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous.
Ian a hurricane again, nearing landfall in the Carolinas
After thrashing east-central and northeast Florida yesterday afternoon as a strong tropical storm, Ian found its second wind after reemerging over Atlantic waters and was reclassified a hurricane on Thursday about 70 miles east of Daytona Beach. Flooding – both from coastal storm surge and heavy rainfall – has been...
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
'Big shrimping family' in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise
Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
Some Southwest Florida counties "off the grid" after Hurricane Ian wiped out power to millions
Hurricane Ian was so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of making it a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And it didn't take long for it to unleash its wrath on Florida's power grids. Ian's eye began moving...
Biden to Florida: ‘We’re gonna pull together as one team’ following Hurricane Ian
CNN — President Joe Biden said Thursday that it’s time for the country to pull together to help those affected by Hurricane Ian as he sought to deliver unifying remarks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington. “My message to the people of Florida and to...
Picking up the pieces in Florida: Hurricane Ian’s toll so far
How much damage was done in Florida during Hurricane Ian? How many people were killed during Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian dropped a hot tub on the 18th green of this iconic Florida golf course
Mike Dopslaff visited the golf course he operates on Sanibel on Wednesday. It was the first time he’d been there since Hurricane Ian pummeled the island on Sept. 28. He was straightforward when asked about what he witnessed. “Well, the island is still there … a lot of homes...
So it’s 1945, and Esteban Hotesse is 26. By this point, he has been in the Air Force three years. One night, he is asked to sign off on a new rule essentially instituting segregation across the Freeman Army Airfield base. It’s from Col. Robert Selway, the group’s commander. Selway’s position isn’t necessarily unique. Other white officers and many local businesses were not happy that a bunch of Black soldiers were in their southern Indiana town, a place known to be a Ku Klux Klan stronghold.
