Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO