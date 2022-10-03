ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Damage left by Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida’s west coast unimaginable

Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland,...
Click10.com

Ian a hurricane again, nearing landfall in the Carolinas

After thrashing east-central and northeast Florida yesterday afternoon as a strong tropical storm, Ian found its second wind after reemerging over Atlantic waters and was reclassified a hurricane on Thursday about 70 miles east of Daytona Beach. Flooding – both from coastal storm surge and heavy rainfall – has been...
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm

That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise

Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?

Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
ROANOKE, VA
Miami Herald

The 44 Percent: Esteban Hotesse, Hurricane Ian & Miami Carnival

So it’s 1945, and Esteban Hotesse is 26. By this point, he has been in the Air Force three years. One night, he is asked to sign off on a new rule essentially instituting segregation across the Freeman Army Airfield base. It’s from Col. Robert Selway, the group’s commander. Selway’s position isn’t necessarily unique. Other white officers and many local businesses were not happy that a bunch of Black soldiers were in their southern Indiana town, a place known to be a Ku Klux Klan stronghold.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Busch Gardens Theme Parks in Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Tampa area. This African theme park is home to all kinds of exotic animals and prides itself on being one of the largest zoos in Meta America. You can see lions, tigers, elephants, giraffes, gorillas and much more. Safari-style drives into the runaway gale offer the opportunity to see some animals, such as giraffes, zebras, rhinos and ostriches roaming around on their own.
TAMPA, FL

