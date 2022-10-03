Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Nebraska using shaky Big Ten West as motivation, but there's a problem
The Big Ten West is a dumpster fire. To pull out the thesaurus for other applicable terms: It’s in shambles. It’s a heap of you-know-what. It’s in complete disarray. After two weeks of true Big Ten play, it’s dysfunction junction out there. As it stands, six...
If Huskers want to accomplish rare feat, they'll have to win 'big man's fight'
Bill Busch predicts it’ll be a “big man’s fight.”. When Nebraska and Rutgers meet on Friday night, the Huskers are expecting a true battle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has a reputation for building “tough football teams,” and this year’s group is no exception. Searching for its first conference win of the year, Rutgers will be eager to defend its home turf.
Husker Hot Topic: Can the defense do it again?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
Former Big Ten newcomers Nebraska, Rutgers still searching for wins, consistency
Turn the clock back to 2014. After six consecutive seasons with a final record of 9-4 or 10-4, Nebraska was gearing up for its final season with Bo Pelini in charge. The Huskers were only entering their fourth year in the Big Ten Conference, but they weren’t the newcomers anymore — Rutgers and Maryland took on that distinction.
Husker TE Thomas Fidone is 'about 90% healthy' and up to 250 pounds, says Beckton
Sean Beckton covered a variety of topics during his Wednesday night appearance on the Husker Sports Network. But the most notable was an intriguing update on the health of tight end Thomas Fidone. “I’m happy with where he is as far as his progression from his injury,” Beckton said. “He’s...
Mark Whipple is cranking up the heat on his Husker offense
Mark Whipple is fired up. For several weeks, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator has demanded more from his unit. After all, he’s seen the Huskers drive down the field for a touchdown on four of their five opening drives this season, only for that level of consistency to almost immediately go out the window.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named to preseason All-Big Ten team
Nebraska sophomore Alexis Markowski was named to the coaches preseason All-Big Ten team on Wednesday. Markowski, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds during conference play last season, while shooting 54% from the field. The Huskers finished with a 24-9...
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
Nebraska rises, Wisconsin falls in Luke Mullin’s Big Ten power rankings
A competitive but unspectacular Big Ten West has allowed for the East division to claim the top four spots in this week’s rankings. After several tough losses, Wisconsin and Michigan State continue to tumble. 1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Previous: 1. Last Week: W 49-10 vs. Rutgers.
Shatel: Can Trev Alberts find Nebraska a winning football coach? Ask a former hockey coach
This isn’t Trev Alberts’ first rodeo. And yet it’s fair to wonder if the Nebraska athletic director can lasso a winning football coach. Maybe the person to ask is a former hockey coach. “Knowing Trev as I do, he’s highly-organized and a forward-thinker,” said former UNO coach...
Husker History Highlights - October 6
To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Of the Nebraska bowling team’s eight national championships, three have come since 2010: the team claimed NCAA team titles in 2013, 2015 and 2021. And during that time, the...
