Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

If Huskers want to accomplish rare feat, they'll have to win 'big man's fight'

Bill Busch predicts it’ll be a “big man’s fight.”. When Nebraska and Rutgers meet on Friday night, the Huskers are expecting a true battle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has a reputation for building “tough football teams,” and this year’s group is no exception. Searching for its first conference win of the year, Rutgers will be eager to defend its home turf.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Hot Topic: Can the defense do it again?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
HuskerExtra.com

Former Big Ten newcomers Nebraska, Rutgers still searching for wins, consistency

Turn the clock back to 2014. After six consecutive seasons with a final record of 9-4 or 10-4, Nebraska was gearing up for its final season with Bo Pelini in charge. The Huskers were only entering their fourth year in the Big Ten Conference, but they weren’t the newcomers anymore — Rutgers and Maryland took on that distinction.
HuskerExtra.com

Mark Whipple is cranking up the heat on his Husker offense

Mark Whipple is fired up. For several weeks, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator has demanded more from his unit. After all, he’s seen the Huskers drive down the field for a touchdown on four of their five opening drives this season, only for that level of consistency to almost immediately go out the window.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named to preseason All-Big Ten team

Nebraska sophomore Alexis Markowski was named to the coaches preseason All-Big Ten team on Wednesday. Markowski, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds during conference play last season, while shooting 54% from the field. The Huskers finished with a 24-9...
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - October 6

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Of the Nebraska bowling team’s eight national championships, three have come since 2010: the team claimed NCAA team titles in 2013, 2015 and 2021. And during that time, the...
