Ryan Scott Rydberg, age 40, of Carver, unexpectedly passed away of cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by friends. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 10, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, with Pastor David Trautmann officiating. A social gathering hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A celebration of life will follow the service from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chaska Event Center. For this celebration, we encourage everyone to wear attire that best represents your favorite memories with Ryan (funny shirts, camouflage, etc.). Food and beverage will be provided. Memorials are preferred to the family or to an organization or charity meaningful to your relationship with Ryan.

CARVER, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO