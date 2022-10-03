Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake girls dominate field, win the Victoria Lions invite
The Prior Lake girls cross country team dominated the Victoria Lions Invitational Oct. 4. The No. 3-ranked Lakers had four runners in the top 10, running away with the 12-team competition with 36 points. Stillwater, ranked No. 12, was a distant third (108), followed by Chaska (111), Bloomington Jefferson (132) and Waconia (138).
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville wins playoff opener, ends up runner-up in the SSC
For the second straight season, the Burnsville girls tennis team fell a win short of the South Suburban Conference title. The Blaze ended the regular season Sept. 29 with a 5-2 home win over Lakeville North to finish 8-1 in the league standings. Seventh-ranked Lakeville South won the title with a 9-0 mark, beating Burnsville 6-1 back on Sept. 8.
swnewsmedia.com
120 years ago: Steady rain makes threshing a challenge
Some of the boys have been taking a pre-graduate course in civil engineering at the new city well during their free time this past week – Pupils in fourth grade are doing excellent work with numbers. We need another dictionary. We should have three, but they didn’t come. This one is badly grayed – Why do we wait?? Ella Magenheimer, our upper grade student last year has obtained a teacher’s certificate and position in one of our county schools.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville runners are trying to maintain the pace on the trails
The Burnsville boys and girls cross country teams are trying to keep pace on the trails. Both teams competed in the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnestrista Oct. 4. The boys ended 15th in the team standings with 422 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Improving 5,000-meter times for the Shakopee runners on the trails
Are the packs tightening for the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams?. The Sabers faced some good competition at the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnetrista Oct. 4. There were three ranked teams from Class AAA in the boys field and two on the girls side.
swnewsmedia.com
Remembering John Lenzen
Community leader and family man John Charles Lenzen died peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by his family in his home, on Saturday, Sept. 17 — an impactful loss to many. To some, Lenzen was known as the local car guy. To others he might have been known...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake therapy dog team receives national award for volunteer service
Oliver and Opal, a very good boy and girl, recently made the national Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll for their service as therapy dogs, along with their human partner, Norm Prusinski of Prior Lake. The recognition was part of the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration. A...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Eastern Carver County School Board candidate Rachel Berg Scherer
Family: Husband Matt; children August, 10, and Ruthie, 7. Employment: Writer, editor and owner of Midwest Writing and Editing. Education: B.A. Concordia College, Moorhead, in English writing and history; M.A. University of Notre Dame of Maryland, leadership in teaching. Hobbies/interests: Traveling with family, exploring new hikes with my kids, reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Deborah Pauly
Family: Husband Myron, four children who graduated from Jordan High School and nine grandchildren plus three bonus grandchildren, several of whom have graduated from JHS and some who currently are in our district. Employment: Director of elderly/disabled housing at the Schule Haus in Jordan. Education: Norwood/Young America High School. Mankato...
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to last week's quiz is the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Apple House. Those who answered correctly include Anthony and Stefanie Ulrich, Jodi and Nigel Sonju and Sandy Meyer.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Ryan S. Rydberg
Ryan Scott Rydberg, age 40, of Carver, unexpectedly passed away of cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by friends. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 10, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, with Pastor David Trautmann officiating. A social gathering hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A celebration of life will follow the service from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chaska Event Center. For this celebration, we encourage everyone to wear attire that best represents your favorite memories with Ryan (funny shirts, camouflage, etc.). Food and beverage will be provided. Memorials are preferred to the family or to an organization or charity meaningful to your relationship with Ryan.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen hosts Halloween party
Scare up a good costume and get ready for Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween party 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Chanhassen Recreation Center. The party will consist of trick-or-treating, carnival games, hayrides, face painting, a photo booth, “spooky rooms” and refreshments. There will be a Spooky not Scarrry Magic Show by Brian Richards from 6:30-7 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swnewsmedia.com
The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation hosts first annual 5K
Tom Costello lived a life driven by a desire to learn and a passion for staying active — values now reflected in the work done by the foundation his family started in his honor. The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation is hosting its first annual 5K on Oct. 16...
swnewsmedia.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving ATV leaves two injured in Prior Lake
A multi-vehicle crash at a busy roundabout in Prior Lake late Saturday evening, Oct. 1, left two people hospitalized. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred at around 5:41 p.m. at the roundabout located at the intersection of Highway 13 and Eagle Creek Avenue. According to the...
swnewsmedia.com
Shak-O-Lantern Festival debuts in downtown Shakopee
Shakopee welcomed the start of fall last Saturday with the debut of its first Shak-O-Lantern Festival downtown. The festival, created by the Shakopee Chamber & Visitors Bureau, brought together residents and dozens of downtown and local businesses that afternoon for “trunk or treating,” family-friendly activities, live music and shopping at local food and market vendors.
swnewsmedia.com
Interchange at Highways 169 and 282 slated for completion in spring 2026
For years the city of Jordan has hoped to have something done about the interchange between U.S. Highway 169/State Highway 282 and County Highway 9. That project between the city, Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is likely to soon be a reality after more than half the funds needed for the project were secured.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen City Council approves preliminary tax levy
The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved the 2023 preliminary tax levy and budget at its Sept. 26 meeting. The preliminary city levy is $13,575,000, a $911,924, or 7.2%, increase from the 2022 tax levy. The preliminary levy sets the maximum tax that the council can consider, but the final tax levy can be reduced.
Comments / 0