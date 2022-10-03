HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offers free community health seminar: “Understanding, preventing, and managing diabetes”

Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
University Area CDC Offers Free Swim Lessons
Tampa, Fla. – Registration is now open for free swim lessons, offered by the University Area CDC’s (Community Development Corporation) Get Moving program. Lessons will be provided for youth ages seven through 14 at the New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Place, Tampa, 33647. Swim lessons will take...
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
fox13news.com
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
Tampa Bay News Wire
GTE Financial Named As One Of Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Healthiest Employers
TAMPA, FL, October 2022: GTE Financial proudly announces it has been named one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ)’s 2022 Healthiest Employers. The credit union ranked #2 out of 12 companies in the 500-1,499 employee category. “As part of our Total Rewards package, GTE Financial helps our employees...
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Tampa Bay News Wire
UT Celebrates Official Commencement of Construction of Multipurpose Building
TAMPA — The University of Tampa today celebrates both the construction of its largest building – a combination residence hall, parking deck, classroom and office building — and the continued transformation of UT’s campus. The building will blend with the architecture of UT’s campus, with red...
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
Beach Beacon
Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’
BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Office Pride Ranks on Franchise Times Top 500
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has been named to the Franchise Times Top 500 List, the only ranking based on worldwide revenue. The list published in the October issue of Franchise Times. “This ranking reflects the rapidly growing market for commercial cleaners...
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
Humane Society inundated with dogs after Hurricane Ian
Drastic times are calling for drastic measures at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. For the first time in its history, the shelter is turning away animals.
Beach Beacon
Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home
LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
