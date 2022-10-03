ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offers free community health seminar: “Understanding, preventing, and managing diabetes”

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

University Area CDC Offers Free Swim Lessons

Tampa, Fla. – Registration is now open for free swim lessons, offered by the University Area CDC’s (Community Development Corporation) Get Moving program. Lessons will be provided for youth ages seven through 14 at the New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Place, Tampa, 33647. Swim lessons will take...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Brooksville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
DADE CITY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

UT Celebrates Official Commencement of Construction of Multipurpose Building

TAMPA — The University of Tampa today celebrates both the construction of its largest building – a combination residence hall, parking deck, classroom and office building — and the continued transformation of UT’s campus. The building will blend with the architecture of UT’s campus, with red...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Hca#Medical Services#Senior Health#Linus Diabetes#General Health#Florida Oak Hill Hospital#Rsvp
Beach Beacon

Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’

BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
BELLEAIR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Tampa Bay News Wire

Office Pride Ranks on Franchise Times Top 500

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has been named to the Franchise Times Top 500 List, the only ranking based on worldwide revenue. The list published in the October issue of Franchise Times. “This ranking reflects the rapidly growing market for commercial cleaners...
PALM HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services

DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
SEMINOLE, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home

LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
LARGO, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy