Tampa Bay News Wire
GTE Financial Named As One Of Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Healthiest Employers
TAMPA, FL, October 2022: GTE Financial proudly announces it has been named one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ)’s 2022 Healthiest Employers. The credit union ranked #2 out of 12 companies in the 500-1,499 employee category. “As part of our Total Rewards package, GTE Financial helps our employees...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Shumaker’s Tampa Office Continues Growth Trajectory with Addition of Jillian Askren, Michelina D. Carbone, and Vonya Z. Lance
TAMPA, FL – On the heels of announcing one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space, Shumaker has added three new lawyers to its Tampa office. Jillian (Jill) Askren joins the firm as an associate in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Michelina D. Carbone joins as an associate in the Real Estate and Development Service Line, and Vonya Z. Lance joins as a senior attorney in the Wealth Strategies Service Line.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Office Pride Ranks on Franchise Times Top 500
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has been named to the Franchise Times Top 500 List, the only ranking based on worldwide revenue. The list published in the October issue of Franchise Times. “This ranking reflects the rapidly growing market for commercial cleaners...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Suncoast Credit Union Donates $600,000 To Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Tampa Fla. (October 6, 2022) — Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, is donating $600,000 to provide support and relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteer Florida will receive $500,000 and the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools will receive $100,000. Volunteer Florida will administer the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Junior League of Sarasota accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
The Junior League of Sarasota is teaming up with the South County Food Pantry to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The South County Food Pantry is requesting the following items:. Food & Beverages:. Gatorade/PowerAde and Juice Boxes. Mac and Cheese. Nonperishable foods Especially protein: canned tuna, chicken,...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
Tampa Bay News Wire
Free Mammograms All October
Manatee, FL – October 6, 2022: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! We Care Manatee is partnering with Bowes Imaging Center for the entire month to provide free screening mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County. All participants need a physician’s order. Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments will be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.
Tampa Bay News Wire
University Area CDC Offers Free Swim Lessons
Tampa, Fla. – Registration is now open for free swim lessons, offered by the University Area CDC’s (Community Development Corporation) Get Moving program. Lessons will be provided for youth ages seven through 14 at the New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Place, Tampa, 33647. Swim lessons will take...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Provides Match for $800,000 Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief
VENICE, FL (October 5, 2022) – After one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) has activated its Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Fund. The fund is fueled by a unanimously Board-approved $800,000 initiative to support our local community most impacted by Hurricane Ian. Donor’s contributions to the fund will be fully matched by the $800,000.
Tampa Bay News Wire
UT Celebrates Official Commencement of Construction of Multipurpose Building
TAMPA — The University of Tampa today celebrates both the construction of its largest building – a combination residence hall, parking deck, classroom and office building — and the continued transformation of UT’s campus. The building will blend with the architecture of UT’s campus, with red...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell
Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiving Agency Awarded $29K in Grant Funding for Upskilling Employees
October 4, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that they have been awarded $29,676 in Upskilling Workers grant funding through the local CareerEdge organization. This funding will support their Total Care Training Program that places the growth and development of their employees at the forefront through better training and promising career paths.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Afro-Cuban sensation Cimafunk returns to Tampa
Concert at Ybor City’s Cuban Club includes Instrument Drive, Art Show. Tampa, Florida (May 17, 2022) – Afro-Cuban funk phenom Cimafunk makes his highly anticipated return to Tampa for a one night only performance in Ybor City at the Cuban Club Patio on Friday October 14. The Tampa appearance will be the last show of his El Alimento Tour of the United States. Cimafunk last Tampa performance was in February at the Gasparilla Music Festival and has been one of the most highly acclaimed performances in the festival’s 10 year history. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Gasparilla Music Foundation’s Recycled Tunes program and Tampa’s community radio station 88.5FM WMNF.
Tampa Bay News Wire
6 Things to Know Before Moving to Florida
If you’re planning to move to Florida, you’re not alone. With remote work becoming more common and allowing people to choose where they want to live, many people are choosing to call the Sunshine State home. Although it’s known for being a popular place to retire, it’s become an attractive place for young adults and families to settle down. There are plenty of things that make Florida a great place to live, from the sunny weather to trendy restaurants and beaches. But before moving to the state, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are six things to know before moving to Florida.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Oscura Announces Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
OSCURA is the place to go for wet drinks, hot food and good music. They reopened as a reimagined coffee café and music venue on June 16th, 2022 in the historic neighborhood of Old Manatee (816 Manatee Ave E, #102, Bradenton, FL 34208). As of October 10th, they will be expanding their menu and business hours to include happy hours, Sunday brunches and more live music and entertainment events. Oscura is hosting a grand reopening happy hour event on October 14th at 4:30 pm, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, kicking off the Lighter Fare, Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater, and Soirée series
SARASOTA, FL – Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Fundraiser to Feed Hurricane Victims
SARASOTA, FL – (Oct. 4, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Several food trucks will host an event in the JFCS parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, to help feed hurricane victims. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will help cover the cost of the hot meals prepared and served by the food trucks. Organizations, churches, subdivisions, businesses, and community representatives can pick up the free meals during the event to distribute to community members in need.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bucs’ Devin White hosts TGH Strikes For Kids Tampa Bowling Classic with youth from Boys and Girls Club
In his fourth year in the NFL, Tampa Bay Bucs’ star linebacker Devin White has accomplished a tremendous amount of success on the field, but what has made him a true leader is his dedication to making an impact off the field through his Get Live 45 Foundation. On...
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCF Music Schedule for October 2022 Updated
(Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022) — The Music Program atState College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has announced the following schedule changes because of Hurricane Ian’s impact. The “Fall Festival of Music” is rescheduled from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13. “Magnificent Seven” is rescheduled from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. Tickets for each show can be purchased online at SCF.edu/Neel or by calling 941-752-5252. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for SCF students and staff.
