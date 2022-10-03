If you’re planning to move to Florida, you’re not alone. With remote work becoming more common and allowing people to choose where they want to live, many people are choosing to call the Sunshine State home. Although it’s known for being a popular place to retire, it’s become an attractive place for young adults and families to settle down. There are plenty of things that make Florida a great place to live, from the sunny weather to trendy restaurants and beaches. But before moving to the state, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are six things to know before moving to Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO