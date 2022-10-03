ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Sumter County, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Lake Panasoffkee, FL
Sumter County, FL
Government
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
naturecoaster.com

Hernando County Driver’s License Bus to relocate to Lee County

Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Hernando County Driver License Service Locations. Due to the Florida...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic

In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Campgrounds#Water Management#Flying Eagle Preserve#Hooty Point#Districted#Hurricane Ian
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa

A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
OXFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
DADE CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gas prices spike despite tax holiday

Gas prices Thursday at some stations throughout Citrus County shot up as much as 30 cents per gallon. This caused some raised eyebrows among motorists considering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lifting of the state gas tax in October and Pres. Joe Biden’s release of more emergency reserves.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Free Mammograms All October

Manatee, FL – October 6, 2022: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! We Care Manatee is partnering with Bowes Imaging Center for the entire month to provide free screening mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County. All participants need a physician’s order. Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments will be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy