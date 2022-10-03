Read full article on original website
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Hernando County Driver’s License Bus to relocate to Lee County
Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Hernando County Driver License Service Locations. Due to the Florida...
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Pasco County Government Hosting Job Fair In Land O’ Lakes
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is hiring and wants you to join their growing and diverse team. Pasco’s Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Pasco County Utilities Building in Land O’ Lakes. “Our managers
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Gas prices spike despite tax holiday
Gas prices Thursday at some stations throughout Citrus County shot up as much as 30 cents per gallon. This caused some raised eyebrows among motorists considering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lifting of the state gas tax in October and Pres. Joe Biden’s release of more emergency reserves.
Free Mammograms All October
Manatee, FL – October 6, 2022: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! We Care Manatee is partnering with Bowes Imaging Center for the entire month to provide free screening mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County. All participants need a physician’s order. Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments will be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
