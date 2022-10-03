Read full article on original website
What Accounts for Performance Marketers' Reluctant Embrace of Out-of-Home Advertising?
Performance marketers have heretofore been reluctant to explore the waters of out-of-home advertising, and with good reason: By and large, the industry was slow to adapt to the digital landscape. A global pandemic that forced most of the world inside didn’t help much, either; after all, nobody wants to buy a billboard that nobody is going to see. But pandemic aside, a marketing world increasingly dominated by performance had little room for the traditional OOH business, seen largely as strong in branding, reach and awareness but lacking in traditional performance tactics.
Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
What Does Life After Third-Party Cookies Look Like?
Despite having known about the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies for over two years, there are still marketers without a strategy in place. And while Google pushed back its ban from 2023 to 2024, it’s unlikely the date will move again. In its report “Life After the Third-Party Cookie,”...
VIA Agency Launches Production Arm Called VCL
Maine is known as “Vacationland” and Portland, Maine agency VIA decided to shorten that moniker to dub its new dedicated production arm, VCL. The full-service production division at VIA has officially launched, after building its capabilities and staff over the last year. VCL already has a slate of clients, including those outside of VIA’s roster—and has already put out several campaigns.
Build Digital Resilience to Stay Competitive in a Cookieless World
Performance marketing inherently promises results—and practitioners rely on customer data to satisfy the expectations set. But the increasing restrictions around privacy has forced brands need to find alternatives to cookies and third-party data sources to build digital resilience and stay competitive in a privacy-first marketing ecosystem.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
Tools of the Trade: Jessica Darke From Arcana Academy
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
More Than Family and Soccer: Why HHM Campaigns Can Feel Hollow
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. It’s that time of year again! Each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, we witness how many brands invest the majority of their Hispanic marketing budgets on campaigns, partnerships and experiential activation that are meant to acknowledge the community, celebrate their culture and recognize their achievements.
Sustainable Marketing Starts With Building Trust and Loyalty
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: Today’s column is the fifth installment in Jonathan Hanson’s sustainability series.
This Former Netflix Executive Is Starting His Own Ethnographic Marketing Agency
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Myles Worthington never dreamed of starting a business. Raised by a single mother who had the same job for...
Triton Digital Revamps Its Ad Serving Platform for Publishers
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Wednesday iHeartMedia subsidiary Triton Digital launched a new version of its ad server platform, Tap, in an effort to...
Creative Flavor: Angelica Portillo Fights for Art That Makes a Difference
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. For Casanova//McCann’s creative director Angelica Portillo, there is one person that she points to—quite literally—as her inspiration for getting...
Publicis Sapient Captures Its Impact in 3 Documentary Films
It only took about five days for the Publicis Groupe digital consultancy Publicis Sapient to get funding, retain Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot and begin pre-production on three documentary-style films that promote its services. It eschewed the typical processes. There was no brief, RFP, concepts or reviews. Publicis Sapient just asked Proudfoot to go find the story.
Love Is Blind Season 3 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Love is Blind Season 3 and Slumberland, Prime Video’s Run Sweetheart Run, Disney+’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Apple TV+’s Causeway. Love is Blind Season 3 premieres on Netflix October 19 with four new episodes and weekly episodes on Wednesdays. Singles who...
Secret Cinema’s new owners want to be the Netflix of live events
The new owners of Secret Cinema have got their Hollywood ending. Nearly three years after setting sights on the immersive filmgoing experience, they are reigniting its global expansion plans as part of a strategy to become the Netflix of live events. When they first came to London in early 2020...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Noble Studios, WPP, Wunderman Thompson & More
October is kicking off with more exciting news from agencies around the world. This week, leading firms have expanded their offerings, made strategic acquisitions and reintroduced themselves to the market with rebrands. 50,000feet. Axiom Consulting Partners, now Lotis Blue Consulting, appointed 50,000feet to develop its new firm name and an...
