Hy-Vee recalls 8 products due to cheese-linked listeria outbreak

By Kate Gibson
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Hy-Vee is recalling gift baskets, cheese boards and other products sold in eight states as food safety officials work to stem a listeria outbreak that has sickened at least half a dozen people.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer is recalling eight products after being notified by Old Europe Cheese they may contain contaminated cheese.

The recall includes the following products with best-by dates from September 28 to December 14 that were sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin:

UPC                       Product

02-47309-00000    Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47310-00000    Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47260-00000    Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
02-45920-00000    Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
02-46794-00000    La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
02-46795-00000    La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
75450-12681         Bon Appetite Gift Basket
75450-12588         Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

People who bought any of the products should throw them out or return them for a full refund, the company said. Those with questions can call toll-free at (800) 772-4098.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.

The grocer's recall comes three days after Brie and Camembert cheeses sold at retailers nationwide and in Mexico were being recalled due to a multistate listeria outbreak that has sickened six people and put five of them in the hospital, federal officials say.

Image of Signature Apricot Brie Hostess Tray sold by Hy-Vee, which is recalling it and seven other products. Hy-Vee

Friday's recall by Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese involves all of its Brie and Camembert products with "best by" dates through December 14, 2022, the company stated in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (See here for a detailed list of the recalled products, which involve more than 20 brands.)

The recalled cheeses were sold at supermarkets from August 1, 2022, through September 28, 2022. Those retailers likely included Albertsons, Athenian Foods, Fresh Thyme, Giant Foods, Harding's, Lidl, Market Basket, Meijer, Price Chopper, Raley's, Safeway, Save Mart, Sprouts, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods, the company said.

Image of one cheese product recalled on Friday by Old Europe Cheese of Benton Harbor, Michigan. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA cautioned against eating any of the recalled cheeses in light of an outbreak of listeria infections in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. Of the five people who provided information to the FDA, four reported eating Brie or Camembert cheese before becoming ill, said the agency, which is investigating the outbreak along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Healthy people may experience symptoms like high fever, severe headache and stomach pain. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
963kklz.com

87,000 Pounds Of Potentially Contaminated Meat Recalled

An urgent recall on potentially contaminated meat has been issued by government health officials. They say the meat may contain a harmful bacteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products recently tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The meat is from the Behrmann Meat...
iheart.com

Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
#Cheese Boards#Listeria#Gouda Cheese#Wisconsin Cheese#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Hy Vee#Upc#Brie Hostess#Apricot#Aged Gouda Cheese Board#Midwestern#Camembert
CBS DFW

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana.  President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They need to be in treatment, not be pardoned," Patricia Silva-Duran said.Silva-Duran said her daughter's addiction to marijuana at age 15 convinced her that it's a dangerous drug and needs to remain illegal. "There were times when I thought I might lose my daughter because she would drive high," Silvia-Duran said. "She crashed a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Experts say gas prices might continue to increase

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You've probably noticed gas prices are starting to creep up again across North Texas. Soon, you might be paying even more at the pump. Wednesday's announcement from OPEC+ to cut oil production is playing into this. It's the biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic. Energy experts say the recent rise in gas prices was likely due to anticipation of the decision. OPEC+, comprised of the world's most powerful oil producers, has decided to cut production by two million barrels a day starting next month, despite President Biden's request not to. "It's a big deal for everybody depending...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Future uncertain for DACA recipients in Texas as courts reconsider program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The future of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is still up in the air after a federal appeals court ordered a lower court to take another look at the program. The more than 100,000 young people in Texas who are currently in the program will be able to keep their temporary protection for now. "You keep waiting, as we've been doing for almost a decade now," said Emma Chalott Barron, who has been in DACA since it was first created in 2012. The program is meant to provide temporary protection to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. "I came...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
CBS DFW

Woman convicted of killing expectant mother to take her unborn baby

A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.The verdict of a jury of six men and six women came after three weeks of sometimes grisly testimony.Parker's attorneys argued that the baby was never alive and moved to dismiss a kidnapping charge, which would have lowered the capital murder charge...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Wanted Texas felons arrested for mail theft in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- Two wanted suspects out of Texas were arrested over the weekend in Sunnyvale following the theft of mail from residential mailboxes.In a press statement, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded Oct. 1 at around 2:22 a.m. to the 300 block of Santa Diana Terrace near Fair Oaks Ave. and Central Expressway.on a report of people stealing from mailboxes. Officers arrived as the suspects were attempting to flee in their vehicle.The suspects were apprehended and identified as Tamara Garcia and Derek Hopson. A check of the suspects revealed that Garcia had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texas for fraud.   Officers searched their vehicle and found hundreds of pieces of mail belonging to dozens of victims, burglary tools, shaved postal service keys, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia, DPS said.Investigators determined the suspects were staying at a motel on the 800 block of E El Camino Real, where officers also found stolen mail and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. DPS said the vehicle they were driving was stolen. Garcia and Hopson were booked into county jail on charges of mail theft, receiving stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
SUNNYVALE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans remember basketball star, coach Tiffany Jackson

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans and many people around the world are mourning the loss of basketball star and coach, Tiffany Jackson.The former Texas stand-out and WNBA player passed away on Monday."It's just an unspeakable tragedy. Such a great person, such a great talent and just gone way too soon," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. Tiffany Jackson lost her battle with cancer at the age of 37. Jackson was a member of the 2003 Duncanville Girls Basketball State Championship team. She graduated from Duncanville High School as a McDonald's All-American and the State Farm/WBCA High School Player of the Year in 2003. Duncanville...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

