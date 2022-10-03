Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley, rookie Tyler Allgeier show depth of Falcons' run game

Read full article on original website
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday. Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled...
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
‘Situational tackling,’ flags Seahawks issues at Saints and Alvin Kamara. Enter Ryan Neal?
The defense is allowing more yards per play than any other NFL unit. It’s next-to-last in points and yards allowed.
Alvin Kamara ‘Feeling Great, Ready to Roll’ vs. Seahawks
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as...
Brady Says There’s a Lot of ‘Bad Football’ Being Played Right Now
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 NFL season has gotten off to a rather balanced start. As it stands right now, there are 15 NFL teams going into Week 5 with a 2–2 record which could be a good thing—depending on your viewpoint. The...
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
NFL・
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
NFL・
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons. Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.
Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates
José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in their wild-card opener
Three Things That Will Decide the Cardinals-Phillies Wild-Card Series
It’s been 11 years since the Cardinals and Phillies last met in the playoffs. (And that last one—an NLDS victory for the Cardinals en route to the World Series—left some lasting memories.) Now, it’s time for the Phillies’ first trip back to the playoffs since then, which means a rematch. St. Louis will be hosting as the No. 3 seed after winning the NL Central; Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed after getting the last wild-card berth. Here are three factors to watch for in the best-of-three series starting Friday:
Atlanta Hawks unveil plans for Opening Night against Houston Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 NBA regular season against the Houston Rockets in game at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Dubbed ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the night will include an all-fan giveaway and an exciting night of Hawks basketball, which will feature All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. All fans in attendance will receive a free red ‘2022 Opening Night’ t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.
Texas’s Quinn Ewers to Return vs. Oklahoma, per Report
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his on-field return and is expected to start Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It marks his first return to action since suffering a clavicle sprain in the team’s 20–19 loss to Alabama in Week 2. According to Thamel, Ewers has “been practicing without limitations this week” ahead of Texas’s fiercest rivalry: the Red River Showdown.
Phillies-Cardinals MLB NL Wild-Card Series Betting Preview
The grueling 162-game major league baseball season has come to an end. The postseason starts with six teams from each division. Four teams earned first-round byes (Yankees, Astros, Braves and Dodgers). The other eight franchise pair up in three-game series over the Columbus Day weekend. Here’s a look at the...
