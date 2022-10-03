Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley, rookie Tyler Allgeier show depth of Falcons' run game

It’s been 11 years since the Cardinals and Phillies last met in the playoffs. (And that last one—an NLDS victory for the Cardinals en route to the World Series—left some lasting memories.) Now, it’s time for the Phillies’ first trip back to the playoffs since then, which means a rematch. St. Louis will be hosting as the No. 3 seed after winning the NL Central; Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed after getting the last wild-card berth. Here are three factors to watch for in the best-of-three series starting Friday:

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO