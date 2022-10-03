Read full article on original website
cravedfw
The Adolphus Hotel Celebrates 110 Year Anniversary with Specials and Events in October
The Adolphus invites guests to join them in celebrating their 110th anniversary this October. To commemorate its long and distinguished history, the historic Downtown Dallas hotel has planned special events and offers throughout the month to honor its impressive past and inspire a bright future. From rejuvenating specialty spa appointments to a luxe anniversary gala, Dallasites and visitors alike can join the festivities with any experience that suits their taste.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction
One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay
Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
cravedfw
BeerFeast Returns to Flying Saucer Oct 22
Beerknurds rejoice! Flying Saucer Draught Emporium’s BEERFEAST returns to Fort Worth on Saturday, October 22rd from 2pm-6pm. The popular beer tasting extravaganza celebrates 16 years on the Flying Saucer patio. Guests enjoy beer samplings from 50 Beerknurd-approved local, national and international breweries along with live music on the 8.0 stage and great food.
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Taco Tuesday: Where to eat the best tacos around Dallas
We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
