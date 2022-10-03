ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXWZr_0iKMyC4v00

CLARENCE, N.Y. — (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fall colors increase tourism in North Carolina mountains

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall is starting to show its vibrant colors in the North Carolina High Country and leaf-lookers are taking notice. Channel 9 checked with several hotels in Boone and Blowing Rock on Friday and discovered only a handful of rooms were available and many were booked up. In downtown Blowing Rock, most of the parking spaces were filled up and popular overlooks along the Blue Ridge Parkway were busy.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Guinness World Records#The Great Pumpkin Farm#The Buffalo News#The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte

Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina are working to track down who made the shooting threats against schools across the state on Wednesday. Several fake calls were made to 911 centers across the state, claiming active shooters were inside more than a dozen schools. That led to a massive response by law enforcement agencies to local South Carolina schools, and left students and families worried.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy