The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
HollywoodLife

Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
womansday.com

See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
People

DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'

The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland!  "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
The Boot

Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys

Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!. It can be...
CELEBRITIES

