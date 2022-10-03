Read full article on original website
A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis
Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals. The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher...
He’s Got His Own Bucks! Find Out Actor Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth Amid His Divorce From Tia Mowry
While Tia Mowry may have had the more famous name in their marriage, her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict has had a long and respectable acting career. Keep reading to find out his net worth and how Cory makes money. What Is Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth?. The Chi star has...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'
The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland! "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys
Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!. It can be...
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
Luke Bryan Hilariously Impersonates His Mother's 'Smoker's Cough'
Luke and Caroline Bryan poked some fun at his mother writing off her smoker's cough as "just allergies."
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Sasha Farber Thinks Trevor Donovan Is a ‘Dark Horse’ on ‘DWTS,’ Says Charli D’Amelio May Be the 1 to Beat
Sizing up the competition. Sasha Farber is paired with Selma Blair for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, but he thinks several other couples could give them a run for their money. "There are definitely a lot of dark horses, and Trevor [Donovan] came in this competition being afraid to dance," the ballroom pro, […]
Eva Mendes Shared a Very Rare & Adorably Thirsty Tribute to Ryan Gosling on Instagram
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most low-profile celebrity couples, rarely making public appearances together but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — their 11-year relationship appears to be spicier than ever if Mendes’s latest Instagram post is any indication. Gosling...
