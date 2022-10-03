With the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now announced there are some new features that will remain exclusive to the new smartphones that are powered by the company’s new Tensor G2 processor. Shortly after the launch of the successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new report has claimed that Google’s next feature-drop will bring some of these features to older Pixel smartphones. The company regularly releases new feature drops for its Pixel-branded smartphones that add or enable new features, or improve existing functionality.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 HOURS AGO