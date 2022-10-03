Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains
In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
5-V op amp offers wide supply voltage range
STMicroelectronics has expanded its 5-V op-amp family with the new high-performance TSV782 dual op amp. The TSV728 features 30-MHz gain bandwidth (GBW) and 50µV (typical) input offset voltage for high-speed, high-accuracy signal conditioning. The TSV782 can function with a supply as low as 2.0 V and can operate from...
HCLTech Celebrates 14 Years of Progress in Mexico
MEXICO CITY & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration in Guadalajara. The company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005534/en/ HCLTech executives and government dignitaries celebrate the opening of new technology center in Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)
Strata Identity Names Former Okta Executive to Lead Global Systems Integrator Partner Program
Chris Veith will Manage Relationships with EY, Deloitte, Wipro, and others for Identity Orchestration Leader. BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2022 —Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has appointed Chris Veith, Senior Director of Global Alliances. Chris joins Strata from Okta and will lead the company’s global systems integrator (GSI) partner program. He will manage Strata’s relationships with GSIs, including EY, Deloitte, and Wipro, who serve as trusted partners for Digital Transformation programs in the Global 2000 market.
Decentralized Web3 Protocol Golden Raises $40 Million Backed by A16z – Defi Bitcoin News
Golden, a startup that seeks to build a decentralized data hub, has raised $40 million dollars in a Series B funding round. The round, which was led by a16z crypto, will allow the company to keep building its concept, which revolves around combining data submission and validation with Web3-based token incentives.
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Invests in Bit2Me, Pilots Cryptocurrency Payments
Telefonica, one of the world’s largest telecom companies, has closed an investment in the Spanish cryptocurrency exchange Bit2me. The company, which has been very active in the metaverse space, is entering the crypto payments arena by running a pilot to allow its customers to make payments via its online store Tu.com with an upper limit of $490.
Fidelity Launches Ethereum Index Fund — Sees Client ‘Demand for Exposure to Digital Assets Beyond BTC’ – Finance Bitcoin News
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shown that Fidelity looks to launch an investment product known as the Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund on October 4, 2022. While the new fund is not an exchange-traded fund it is said to be structured as a “traditional limited partnership.”
The Top 3 African Blockchain Projects
Megatech helps solve Africa’s and the world’s energy problems, by utilizing blockchain technology, MGT provides token holders with financial rewards on solar fields owned by the company. The first field, called project Beta, is a 60MW solar farm and will include 100MWh of state-of-the-art storage technology to ensure maximum profitability and the opportunity to sell green renewable energy at peak rates to blue-chip listed entities; that have already signed commitments for offtake.
Google Invests $12M in SideQuest to Create Main Hub for XR Ecosystem
SideQuest, the sideloading software and unofficial app store for Meta’s Quest and Quest 2, announced it completed a $12 million Series A investment, this time led by Google’s investment arm, Google Ventures (GV). Founded in 2019 by Belfast-based team Orla and Shane Harris, SideQuest has essentially become the...
Tool path optimization makes fast tool servo machining with nanometer precision possible
Researchers from Keio University developed a novel tool path generation method for driving an independently controlled fast tool servo (FTS) for freeform surface machining. Without necessity of trial and error, the method enables rapid manufacturing of high-precision freeform optics. The tool path program was generated using the ring and mesh...
Cisco Hackery: Configuration File Download
Prior to making a career change to offensive security, I spent over 15 years working for a Cisco partner designing and implementing enterprise and VoIP networks. During that time, I performed best practice assessments aimed at identifying misconfigurations that could lead to a network compromise. Today, I have taken that knowledge and used it to demonstrate how to compromise networks so that I can help clients strengthen their security posture.
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. Tron...
Is OTP a Viable Alternative to NIST’s Post-Quantum Algorithms?
The quantum threat to RSA-based encryption is deemed to be so pressing that NIST is seeking a quantum safe alternative. The cracking of the SIKE encryption algorithm (deemed to be on its way to NIST standardization) on a single classical PC should make us evaluate our preconceptions on what is necessary for the post-quantum era. SecurityWeek has spoken to several cryptography experts to discuss the implications of the SIKE crack.
The Week's Top Stories: Peloton's Bumpy Ride, Twitter Drama & Cannabis Spike
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.
Independent Distributors Can Help Solve Electronic Chip Shortages
Supply chain shortages have become a global issue in recent years, adding a stubborn wrinkle to the fabric that keeps the economy humming. One shortage that has plagued the automotive industry since 2018 is the shortage of electronic chips. In automotive, chips control many of the features of a car, from heated seating to Wi-Fi hotspots, and without them, manufacturing cannot continue at the level consumers expect.
Team demonstrates that basic mechanism for internet security can be broken
The National research center for Cybersecurity ATHENE has found a way to break one of the basic mechanisms used to secure internet traffic. The mechanism, called RPKI, is actually designed to prevent cybercriminals or government attackers from diverting traffic on the internet. Such redirections are surprisingly common on the internet,...
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Features to Come to Older Models via Upcoming Feature Drop: Report
With the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now announced there are some new features that will remain exclusive to the new smartphones that are powered by the company’s new Tensor G2 processor. Shortly after the launch of the successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new report has claimed that Google’s next feature-drop will bring some of these features to older Pixel smartphones. The company regularly releases new feature drops for its Pixel-branded smartphones that add or enable new features, or improve existing functionality.
Managed vs Unmanaged Hosting | TechRadar
Web hosting (opens in new tab) services are an essential part of any business’s infrastructure. No matter what industry you’re in, the right web host can help your site stand out from competitors and give customers confidence in the service you offer on your website. With so many options of hosting available these days, choosing the right host could become overwhelming.
Infinix Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Launched Alongside Its Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Phone, Details Here
Infinix is packing its latest flagship offerings with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Xboy Explorer collection. With the integration of its Zero Ultra 5G smartphone to this space-themed NFT collection, Infinix is looking to pay tributes to humanity’s spirit to explore the space with five NFT characters who represent space explorers from different planets, who rendezvous in our Milky Way solar system. The company, founded in 2013, is now among the first few smartphone companies that have linked their devices with blockchain-based digital collectibles.
