Galesburg, IL

wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing coalition threatens to sue city

Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle

Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
LISLE, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Popeyes burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in relation to Popeyes burglary that occurred on Aug. 10. According to Peoria County Court Documents, 20-year-old James P. Walker was indicted for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building. Court documents state that Walker...
wjol.com

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding

HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
CHICAGO, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Monmouth College's Stockdale Center heavily damaged by fire Thursday

MONMOUTH — Heavy fire damage was reported at the Stockdale Center at Monmouth College Thursday, according to the Monmouth Fire Department. At at 1:56 p.m. Thursday firefighters responded to 318 North 9th Street at the Monmouth College Stockdale Center, for an activated fire alarm with smoke being reported inside the building.
MONMOUTH, IL

