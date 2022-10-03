Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate's forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will...
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000. Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
‘CPS could care less’: Residents vow to fight Lightfoot’s plan for $120 million high school
Activists from Chinatown and Bronzeville vowed to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for a new $120 million high school on a site that once had public housing on the Near South Side. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said he’ll fight the plan.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Housing coalition threatens to sue city
Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
rejournals.com
Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle
Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Popeyes burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in relation to Popeyes burglary that occurred on Aug. 10. According to Peoria County Court Documents, 20-year-old James P. Walker was indicted for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building. Court documents state that Walker...
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Illinois governor candidates JB Pritzker & Darren Bailey clash in first gubernatorial debate
NORMAL — Debate season is officially underway in the Illinois governor race, with both Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey alleging lies Thursday from their opponent on seemingly every topic. Thursday's one-hour debate was the first time the candidates shared the stage at the same...
aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth College's Stockdale Center heavily damaged by fire Thursday
MONMOUTH — Heavy fire damage was reported at the Stockdale Center at Monmouth College Thursday, according to the Monmouth Fire Department. At at 1:56 p.m. Thursday firefighters responded to 318 North 9th Street at the Monmouth College Stockdale Center, for an activated fire alarm with smoke being reported inside the building.
