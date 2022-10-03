ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Tyler Lockett
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday

The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit

How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Rashaad Penny
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 4 win over Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks get back in the win column in what ended up being an offensive explosion from both teams. Not only did the two teams combine to score 93 points but it was a close game. If you read the opponent preview for the game against Detroit you’ll know...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Seattle Seahawks wade into Washington Senate race with cease-and-desist letter

The Seattle Seahawks sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley, joining several Seattle-based organizations in demanding she stop using their branding in her campaign advertising. The Seahawks sent the letter demanding Smiley remove or blur the team branding visible on her husband's jersey in a campaign ad....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy