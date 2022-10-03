Read full article on original website
Hollow Misery
3d ago
doubs needs to double down on the fundamental idea of BALL CONTROL ‼️ he'll NEVER be great if he keeps fumbling ‼️
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Needs To Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent heading into Week 5 of the season. That being said, FOX's Colin Cowherd believes a certain team in the NFC should pursue him very soon. Cowherd made a pitch for the Green Bay Packers to pursue Beckham. "It's a position of need....
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
