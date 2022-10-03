Read full article on original website
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Two Michigan Campgrounds Named the Best for Celebrating Halloween
Many campgrounds around the state of Michigan celebrate Halloween but only two made the list of the best in the country. The website Camendium recently posted a list of what they felt were the best campgrounds in the country for celebrating Halloween. If there are two things Michiganders love it's...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Seven Types of Candy Givers You’ll See This Halloween in Michigan
Halloween is coming up and we all know which houses have the good candy. With Halloween just a few weeks away, preparations have already begun. The kids are deciding on what they are going to be this year and mentally preparing for the one-night harvest of free candy. It's a magical time of year.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Feds Move in on Michigan Truck Driver Who Made Graphic Dog Torture Videos
Federal authorities have indicted a Michigan man accused of making and distributing multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse and torture of a dog. Lucas VanWoert faces charges of creating and distributing 'animal crush videos.' Animal crush videos are defined as pictures or videos in which animals are tortured or subjected to bodily injury and are also obscene.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
The Five Richest People in Michigan and What They’re Worth
The amount of money Michigan's wealthiest people have is astounding. When it comes to Michigan millionaires and billionaires, the state is filled with them. There are five people in Michigan right now that have a net worth of at least $3 billion. Yes, billion...with a "B." Check out who the...
Fall Weather Fun! Michigan’s Home to 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the Country
The perfect "Fall Bucket List" includes the following; apple orchards, hayride, pumpkin patches, leaf peeping, and corn mazes. The simple pleasures of fall are what it's all about, especially here in Michigan and we're pretty proud of the selection of fun we have to offer. Recently Country Living Magazine compiled...
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer
Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?
Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
