clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
KDRV
The Southern Oregon Wedding Show kicks off this weekend
ASHLAND, Ore. - Southern Oregon's Premier and Longest Running Wedding Show is coming to The Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites, this Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10am until 4pm each day. This year, The Southern Oregon Wedding Show organizers are accepting 2 cans of food as a donation to Access or $2 as entry per person. Proceeds from the show will benefit Access and the Women's Crisis Support Team. There will wedding vendors providing numerous wedding-bridal products and services all under one roof. David's Bridal will be hosting a Bridal Fashion Show each day at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. The first 50 brides through the doors each day get a free Bridal tote bag. Neuman Hotel Group will be giving away a "Pre-Moon" Getaway for one lucky couple. Attending a wedding event like this can save an engaged couple time and money between the special discounts and wall-to-wall expert vendors ready to help.
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by...
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Bamboo!
If you're looking for a beautiful Husky boy, look no further - Meet Bamboo!. Bamboo is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky, who weighs about 50 pounds. Bamboo is both people and dog friendly. He always greets new people in an engaging and friendly way. With dogs, he's demonstrated consistent social and playful behavior. He has a variety of play styles so that he plays well with dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and energies.
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
KDRV
MSD still dealing with bus driver shortage
MEDFORD, Ore-- Since the pandemic first erupted onto the scene in 2020, the Medford School District has had to face several major challenges related to staffing shortages. But in the two plus year since then, the district has overcome most of them expect for one, finding enough bus drivers. "Right...
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
centraloregondaily.com
2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County
Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday. OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10...
KDRV
Kidnap person of interest found hiding underneath home
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The person of interest in a kidnapping case in Klamath County was found underneath a home Thursday afternoon. On October 6, at about 6:00 a.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies went to a home on the 600 block of S. Park Avenue in Chiloquin.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
kptv.com
Highway 101 crash leaves German cyclist dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old cyclist from Germany died after a crash with a Dodge Ram Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:20 p.m. to find that a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 hit a cyclist named Nathalie Friese.
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
KDRV
Oregon voter registration deadline approaching
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is nearly a month away but the voter registration deadline is coming up even sooner. Oregonians must be registered to vote by Oct. 18. Voters can register in-person at the Jackson County Elections Office located at 1101 W Main St. in Medford. Or, voters can register online.
