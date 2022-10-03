ASHLAND, Ore. - Southern Oregon's Premier and Longest Running Wedding Show is coming to The Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites, this Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10am until 4pm each day. This year, The Southern Oregon Wedding Show organizers are accepting 2 cans of food as a donation to Access or $2 as entry per person. Proceeds from the show will benefit Access and the Women's Crisis Support Team. There will wedding vendors providing numerous wedding-bridal products and services all under one roof. David's Bridal will be hosting a Bridal Fashion Show each day at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. The first 50 brides through the doors each day get a free Bridal tote bag. Neuman Hotel Group will be giving away a "Pre-Moon" Getaway for one lucky couple. Attending a wedding event like this can save an engaged couple time and money between the special discounts and wall-to-wall expert vendors ready to help.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO