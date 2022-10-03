Christian Bale's dream Star Wars role is tied to the galaxy's most infamous goof

Christian Bale has revealed what Star Wars character he's always wanted to play – and the answer might surprise you. “All I ever wanted in Star Wars is to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through," he told The Hollywood Reporter . "The real nerds who watched Star Wars too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it."

The famous scene from Star Wars: A New Hope has actually caused quite a stir among fans, as the identity of the actor playing the Stormtrooper has never been revealed. A 2019 fan-made documentary , titled The Empire Strikes Door, aims to identify the infamous Stormtrooper.

“But look, if I’m fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be," Bale continued. "I’ve still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

The former Batman actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder , as Gorr the God Butcher. Bale told Screen Rant that the role was much easier to play than Bruce Wayne, explaining that, "the minute the bad guy walks on the screen, no one's looking at the good guy anymore."

