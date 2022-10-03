Wynonna Judd Admits She Still Talks To Late Mom Naomi Judd, Calls It 'Devastatingly Beautiful' To Perform Their Duets Alone

mega

For Wynonna Judd , playing music to pay tribute to her late mother, Naomi Judd , has been a bittersweet experience. The singer is currently on an 11-day tour that would've seen the famous red-headed crooner belting out songs alongside her on stage, and though the latter took her own life in April, Wynonna feels the show must go on in her honor .

"It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," she shared. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me . And I turned around and I just lost it."

Wynonna, 58, is also making it her mission to spread awareness on mental illness, something her mother struggled with for most of her life and ultimately led to her suicide at age 76. The matriarch dealt with depression , bipolar disorder and PTSD, and even though she was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medications, she was never able to fully overcome her demons.

"My mother, even in her darkest hour , would put on her wig and go down to the emergency room and help other people during their emergencies," shared Wynonna. "So I find it pretty devastating that she got to a point where she was done helping herself."

NAOMI JUDD'S PSYCHOLOGIST PRESENT WHEN AUTHORITIES FOUND SINGER'S LIFELESS BODY FOLLOWING SUICIDE

To spread the word, resources are made available to fans at her shows.

"We’re committed to raising awareness about the walk with mental illness and reducing shame and stigma, guiding people towards resources, and helping families build resistance to and resilience from the devastation," she explained. "This is very real to me. This is not just show business. This is an opportunity to help someone out there not end their life. We must get rid of the stigma of the words mental illness because people will not reach out for help."

Despite her sudden passing , Wynonna still feels connected to the country superstar, and she hopes that fans who come out to her performances will find a sense of comfort when it comes to dealing with their own grieving process.

"I love my mother and she makes me crazy still. Your relationship with your mother never ends. I still talk to her and it’s awesome and it’s hard," she noted. "I want them to see that in adversity, in death, there is life."

To contact the national suicide and crisis lifeline, call or text 988.

