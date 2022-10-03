Read full article on original website
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
wfmd.com
Staff Member Hurt In Incident At Jefferson County, WV Elementary School
The School System says no children were harmed. Shenandoah Junction, WV (KM) A staff members at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia was taken to a hospital following an incident at the school on Tuesday. Jefferson County School System officials say the staff member was hurt after...
easternwv.edu
Hospitality Training series is off to a good start; next free session is Oct. 17
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – The free Hospitality Training series, coordinated by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workforce Education Department and led by experienced hospitality educator Debra Frank, got a good start with its Sept. 12 training, “Customer Service: A Step Above the Rest.”. Frank started the...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
Morgan Messenger
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
UPDATE: Time change issued for fireworks display
UPDATE: ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display set to occur Friday, October 7th as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party has seen a time change per an update from the city. The display, initially scheduled for Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm, saw rescheduling over the...
Morgan Messenger
Feds award $3.2 million for Berkeley Springs sewer & water line extension
A planned extension of public water and sewer lines along U.S. 522 south of Ridersville Cycle will go ahead with an announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $3.2 million for the project. The department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) said the funds are specifically meant to support communities...
Metro News
Critical bridge replacement ahead of schedule on Randolph/Tucker County border
ELKINS, W.Va. — A project critical to a number of families living in an area situated near the the Randolph/Tucker County line is ahead of schedule. The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday announced replacement of the Laneville Bridge over Red Creek is about two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge is also a critical access to the fastest way into the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area from the west.
montanarightnow.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
Morgan Messenger
Air guard members recall plane crash on Fairview Drive 30 years ago
It has been 30 years since the C-130 airplane from the 167th Air National Guard crashed on Fairview Drive and killed all six crewmen on board. On October 7, 1992 the cargo plane took off from the Martinsburg airport about 9:12 a.m. and at 9:23 a.m. it struck the cross-country power lines at Spruce Pine Hollow in Hedgesville.
lootpress.com
Fog sealing: maintaining roads in Mineral County
MINERAL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has a big toolbox when it comes to maintaining rural roads. In Mineral County, they’re using a surface treatment called fog sealing to prolong the life of Knobley Road and other roads in the county. “This...
Randolph County, West Virginia Sheriff warns of phone scam using office number
The Randolph County Sheriff Sunday warned residents that a scammer is using the Sheriff's Office's phone number, 304-636-2111, in an attempt to swindle people out of their money.
Traffic delay on Preston County road for paving and shoulder work
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.
garrettcounty.org
TEMPORARY CLOSURE NOTICE - OLD FROSTBURG ROAD BRIDGE
The Department of Public Works – Roads Division will be completing deck replacement on Old Frostburg Road Bridge. Closure will begin on the date of Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and will continue throughout the construction process, estimated between 7 to 10 days. Alternate routes of traffic will include Frostburg...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
WDTV
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
Morgan Messenger
Roy’s helps police nab accused thief
A Morgan County Sheriff’s officer has apprehended a man accused of stealing over $35,000 from the bank account of a person who died back in January. According to a criminal complaint filed in Morgan County Circuit Court by Capt. Tim Stapleton, the victim’s heir notified police last month someone living in the deceased victim’s Tri-Lake Park trailer was believed to have stolen money from his estate.
