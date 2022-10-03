ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competing to Build the Tallest Human Towers in Spain

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago

After a pause during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biannual human-tower competition held in Tarragona, Spain, was back in full swing over the weekend. “Castellers” work together to build human towers (“castells”) in groups, competing to form the highest and most complex towers they can. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated among local dance groups at the end of the 18th century. The winning team this year formed a tower 10 tiers high above the surrounding crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1hPx_0iKMnmL400
Members of the Jove de Tarragona team work together to form the base of a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th castells competition at Tarraco arena in Tarragona, Spain, on October 2, 2022. # Josep Lago / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099Uh0_0iKMnmL400
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower in Tarragona on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd1aU_0iKMnmL400
Members of the Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls build a human tower on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syriB_0iKMnmL400
Teams takes part during the 28th castells competition at Tarraco arena on October 2, 2022. # Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MKN5_0iKMnmL400
Members of Joves de Valls complete a human tower on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2JGY_0iKMnmL400
Members of Castellers de Vilafranca fall after completing their human tower on October 2, 2022. # Joan Mateu Parra / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORyEw_0iKMnmL400
Members of Castellers de Vilafranca land in a pile after their human tower fell on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYEXE_0iKMnmL400
Members of Castellers de Vilafranca start to form their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGqKG_0iKMnmL400
Members of the Joves de Valls come together to start their human tower on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2HUo_0iKMnmL400
Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls forms a castell in Tarragona on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmSfu_0iKMnmL400
Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls members climb down after forming their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESTE2_0iKMnmL400
Members of Castellers de Vilafranca form their human tower on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MtBr_0iKMnmL400
Teams take part in the castells competition in Tarraco arena on October 2, 2022. # Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsUZ7_0iKMnmL400
Members of the Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls fall down during the 28th Tarragona castells competition on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUYbj_0iKMnmL400
Members of Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls start to form their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vvgty_0iKMnmL400
A member of Jove de Tarragona climbs over others as they attempt to form a castell on October 2, 2022. # Josep Lago / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbBMK_0iKMnmL400
Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona starts to build a castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAh9N_0iKMnmL400
Members of Joves de Valls build a human tower on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fl9yg_0iKMnmL400
Joves Xiquets De Valls forms its castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spjPc_0iKMnmL400
Members of Joves Xiquets de Valls celebrate after building their castell in Tarragona, Spain, on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

