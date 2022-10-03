Competing to Build the Tallest Human Towers in Spain

After a pause during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biannual human-tower competition held in Tarragona, Spain, was back in full swing over the weekend. “Castellers” work together to build human towers (“castells”) in groups, competing to form the highest and most complex towers they can. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated among local dance groups at the end of the 18th century. The winning team this year formed a tower 10 tiers high above the surrounding crowd.

Members of the Jove de Tarragona team work together to form the base of a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th castells competition at Tarraco arena in Tarragona, Spain, on October 2, 2022. # Josep Lago / AFP / Getty

Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower in Tarragona on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Members of the Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls build a human tower on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty

Teams takes part during the 28th castells competition at Tarraco arena on October 2, 2022. # Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Members of Joves de Valls complete a human tower on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty

Members of Castellers de Vilafranca fall after completing their human tower on October 2, 2022. # Joan Mateu Parra / AP

Members of Castellers de Vilafranca land in a pile after their human tower fell on October 2, 2022, in Tarragona. # David Ramos / Getty

Members of Castellers de Vilafranca start to form their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Members of the Joves de Valls come together to start their human tower on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty

Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls forms a castell in Tarragona on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls members climb down after forming their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Members of Castellers de Vilafranca form their human tower on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Teams take part in the castells competition in Tarraco arena on October 2, 2022. # Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Members of the Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls fall down during the 28th Tarragona castells competition on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty

Members of Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls start to form their castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

A member of Jove de Tarragona climbs over others as they attempt to form a castell on October 2, 2022. # Josep Lago / AFP / Getty

Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona starts to build a castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Members of Joves de Valls build a human tower on October 2, 2022. # David Ramos / Getty

Joves Xiquets De Valls forms its castell on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

Members of Joves Xiquets de Valls celebrate after building their castell in Tarragona, Spain, on October 2, 2022. # Albert Gea / Reuters

