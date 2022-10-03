Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Enter to win Seahawks vs Cardinals Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News
KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday October 16th!. On Monday, October 10th be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10th.
‘Situational tackling,’ flags Seahawks issues at Saints and Alvin Kamara. Enter Ryan Neal?
The defense is allowing more yards per play than any other NFL unit. It’s next-to-last in points and yards allowed.
MyNorthwest.com
Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Is Geno Smith the NFC West’s best QB?
Through four weeks, Geno Smith has been cooking for the Seahawks at quarterback, leading the NFL in completion percentage and accounting for seven total touchdowns. So just how good is Smith playing? And has he actually been the best quarterback in an NFC West division that includes a recent No. 1 overall pick and two quarterbacks who have led teams to Super Bowls?
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: How Geno audible leads to huge Penny TD
During last week’s installment of Seahawks Football 101, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman pointed out a play against the Atlanta Falcons where Seattle quarterback Geno Smith should have changed the call to a run play. During that play, the Falcons overloaded one side of the line of scrimmage, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: Will Ryan Neal see more playing time for Seahawks on defense?
When the Seahawks lost All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams for the season after he suffered a major hamstring injury in Week 1, it was Josh Jones who became Seattle’s starting strong safety over Ryan Neal. Jones, 28, was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Breakdown: Which players can still be unlocked on offense?
The Seahawks’ offense is flying high after the last two weeks, and especially following their high-scoring affair in Week 4 with the Detroit Lions. That 48-45 Hawks victory at Ford Field earned Seattle multiple accolades, with quarterback Geno Smith being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and running back Rashaad Penny taking Ground Player of the Week honors. It was also a big day in the passing game for both of the Seahawks’ star wide receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the tight ends were more involved than they had been early in the season.
MyNorthwest.com
A healthy Schwartz may be great match for Seattle Kraken with Beniers
After four straight preseason wins, the Seattle Kraken dropped their first, losing 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on the road Monday night. Just as there was no reason to plan a parade after four wins, there is no reason to panic after this loss. The Flames are good and had nearly a full roster, and while the Kraken struggled through parts of the games, there were some bright spots.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Playoffs Schedule: Blue Jays series, Seattle Sports coverage
The Mariners’ first playoff series in 21 years is set. After locking up the No. 2 wild card on Tuesday night to book a trip to Toronto, the game times for the best-of-three wild card series were announced Wednesday morning. • Game 1: Friday, 1:07 p.m. • Game 2:...
RELATED PEOPLE
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series
The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Don’t go breaking our hearts, Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are about to begin playoff baseball. Many of you, like Colleen, have tried to guard your hearts. But this is baseball. And in baseball, you cannot guard your heart. Take a listen to Dave’s montage:. More Dave Ross: Banning books won’t stop kids from learning about...
Comments / 0