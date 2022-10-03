ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer

(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pea#New Gold#Gold Mine#Gold Production#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Minera Alamos#Irr#The Cerro De Oro Pea
kitco.com

Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kitco.com

Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations

(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Anglo American sees steady diamond demand in eighth sales cycle of 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its statement, the company said that demand for its rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Ivanhoe says Kamoa set new quarterly copper production record in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kamoa-Kakula’s Phase 1 and 2 concentrator plants set a monthly production record in September...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
kitco.com

What the rising dollar means for gold

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 6 chart alert - Sideways price grind continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new recently. The bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground. That means sideways and choppy trading. The bulls have heavy lifting to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy