Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer
(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
Why this sector pullback is unusual - Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Brett Heath
(Kitco News) - The drop in commodity markets is unlike past drawdowns, said Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath. Last month Heath spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Metalla (NYSE:MTA) is a six-year-old royalty and streaming company. The company has 70 assets in...
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash
The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033
In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
Fortuna increases silver and gold production in Q3, reiterates its 2022 guidance
The company said it delivered another consistent production quarter with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance...
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August's 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
How developing countries can benefit when they mine for gold - WGC makes the case
(Kitco News) - Gold mining is a meaningful contributor to many countries' economies, said World Gold Council CFO Terry Heymann. Last month Heymann spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. The World Gold Council is an industry group whose purpose is to "...stimulate and sustain...
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
Anglo American sees steady diamond demand in eighth sales cycle of 2022
In its statement, the company said that demand for its rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in...
Ivanhoe says Kamoa set new quarterly copper production record in Q3 2022
The company said that Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and 2 concentrator plants set a monthly production record in September...
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
What the rising dollar means for gold
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
Oil rises to 3-week highs as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to three-week highs, as OPEC+ agreed to its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic, despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the United States and others. Prices also rose on U.S. government data that...
Can gold price hold $1,700 as Wall Street sees short squeeze running out of steam next week
While Wall Street has flipped to the bearish side, the Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail...
Bitcoin Oct. 6 chart alert - Sideways price grind continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new recently. The bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground. That means sideways and choppy trading. The bulls have heavy lifting to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
There is a growing divergence between physical gold and the paper market - WisdomTree
In a recent interview with Kitco News, Nitesh Shah, head of commodity research at WisdomTree, said that although...
