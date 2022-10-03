ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee recalls 8 products due to cheese-linked listeria outbreak

By Kate Gibson
 4 days ago

Hy-Vee is recalling gift baskets, cheese boards and other products sold in eight states as food safety officials work to stem a listeria outbreak that has sickened at least half a dozen people.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer is recalling eight products after being notified by Old Europe Cheese they may contain contaminated cheese.

The recall includes the following products with best-by dates from September 28 to December 14 that were sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin:

UPC                       Product

02-47309-00000    Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47310-00000    Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47260-00000    Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
02-45920-00000    Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
02-46794-00000    La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
02-46795-00000    La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
75450-12681         Bon Appetite Gift Basket
75450-12588         Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

People who bought any of the products should throw them out or return them for a full refund, the company said. Those with questions can call toll-free at (800) 772-4098.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.

The grocer's recall comes three days after Brie and Camembert cheeses sold at retailers nationwide and in Mexico were being recalled due to a multistate listeria outbreak that has sickened six people and put five of them in the hospital, federal officials say.

Image of Signature Apricot Brie Hostess Tray sold by Hy-Vee, which is recalling it and seven other products. Hy-Vee

Friday's recall by Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese involves all of its Brie and Camembert products with "best by" dates through December 14, 2022, the company stated in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (See here for a detailed list of the recalled products, which involve more than 20 brands.)

The recalled cheeses were sold at supermarkets from August 1, 2022, through September 28, 2022. Those retailers likely included Albertsons, Athenian Foods, Fresh Thyme, Giant Foods, Harding's, Lidl, Market Basket, Meijer, Price Chopper, Raley's, Safeway, Save Mart, Sprouts, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods, the company said.

Image of one cheese product recalled on Friday by Old Europe Cheese of Benton Harbor, Michigan. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA cautioned against eating any of the recalled cheeses in light of an outbreak of listeria infections in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. Of the five people who provided information to the FDA, four reported eating Brie or Camembert cheese before becoming ill, said the agency, which is investigating the outbreak along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Healthy people may experience symptoms like high fever, severe headache and stomach pain. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

Related
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California to start sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds of up to $1,050 to residents

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday confirmed the state will begin sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds to help Californians cope with inflation Friday. The so-called Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 that will benefit millions of eligible Californians under the largest such program in state history, according to a press release issued by the governor's office. Upwards of 23 million residents, including those who do not have U.S. citizenship, will be receiving the refund to help them cover the rising costs of gas and groceries.The release said the program to "get money back in the pockets of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Lawmaker wants to defund Monterey Bay Aquarium after lobster placed on 'red list'

PORTLAND, Maine — A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster.The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin about support for Maine's lobster industry. Golden, Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond are running to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District, which is home to many lobster fishermen.Poliquin called on Golden to return a donation of $667 from Julie Packard, the executive director of Monterey Bay Aquarium. The...
MAINE STATE
Drought: 8-year-old 'Lawnbuster' is changing the world one yard at a time

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- The past three years have been the driest on record in California and officials warn that streak could continue.Most of the state is under severe-to-exceptional drought conditions, fueling risks for wildfires and putting Central Valley farmers in an even bigger pinch, as they struggle to keep their crops alive. The weather, in next couple of months, will determine if there will be some relief for the state. Until then, water officials say conservation needs to remain a way of life. That's exactly what a group of volunteers in the South Bay set out to do. Among...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

FBI sends Hunter Biden tax, gun purchase evidence to U.S. Attorney

The FBI months ago gathered what agents believed was sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, the president's son, with crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Evidence gathered by FBI and IRS investigators was sent to the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware, according to the sources. A spokesperson for the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware declined to comment. The Washington Post was first to report that the agency had provided evidence of alleged crimes to federal prosecutors.Chris Clark, an attorney for Biden, criticized the FBI in a...
DELAWARE STATE
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
#Cheese Boards#Listeria#Gouda Cheese#Wisconsin Cheese#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Hy Vee#Upc#Brie Hostess#Apricot#Aged Gouda Cheese Board#Midwestern#Camembert
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
