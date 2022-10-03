Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children
Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
Ken Burns’s new Holocaust doc has people talking. Here’s why.
"I thought one of the parts that will probably have the greatest impact, perhaps, on American viewers, is the representation of Nazism as it existed in the United States." Filmmaker Ken Burns, the longtime New Hampshire resident known for his documentaries on poignant historical topics — “The Vietnam War,” “The Dust Bowl,” “The Central Park Five,” and “Jackie Robinson,” among many others — released his newest, called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” last month.
Comments / 0