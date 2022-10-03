Read full article on original website
Slain California family and suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say; charges filed
The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them that "got pretty nasty," authorities said Thursday. Relatives of the deceased family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had sent angry text messages or...
California gas prices hit record highs. But relief may be coming. Here's why
Gas prices at the pump hit record highs in many parts of California on Wednesday, with greater Los Angeles seeing an unprecedented average of $6.49 per gallon for regular. Prices at some Southern California locations hit more than $8 per gallon. But experts said Golden State drivers whose tanks aren't...
California removes hurdles to building more affordable teacher housing: ‘We can do better’
Newly signed legislation loosening zoning requirements will soon make it easier for California school districts to build affordable housing for their teachers and other staff. It is the latest in a series of bills passed by lawmakers over the last seven years to remove hurdles around building teacher housing. The new legislation, part of a suite of 41 housing bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, will allow staff housing to be built on any property owned by a school district without requiring the district to request zoning changes from city or county officials.
California direct relief payments to reach middle-class taxpayers beginning Friday
Millions of Californians on Friday will begin receiving relief payments of up to $1,050 as part of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund. California, which posted a record $97 billion surplus, is sending rebates of between $200 and $1,050 to individuals earning less than $250,000 annually and households earning less than $500,000.
