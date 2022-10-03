Read full article on original website
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for shooting at excise officer, charged with attempted murder
The man who police say shot at, but didn’t hit, an Indiana State Police excise officer in South Bend has been sentenced with attempted murder. The shooting took place last week at Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street. Ian Austin, 20, was also charged with attempted battery by means...
38-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Car Crash In Paw Paw County (Paw Paw County, MI)
Benton Harbor man arrested after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash on I-94 in Van Buren County. According to the Michigan State Police, the chase started when the [..]
WNDU
Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
WNDU
Bristol man sentenced to 2 years for torture of 10-year-old son’s support dog
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man will serve time in prison for the torture of his 10-year-old son’s support dog. Uriah Kling was one of two men who assaulted the 6-month-old puppy in January. In September, Kling pleaded guilty to the torture of the animal, claiming he...
abc57.com
Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
95.3 MNC
Lawsuit fails appeal, 2019 fatal shooting
A lawsuit regarding the shooting death of a man in South Bend, failed in appeal court. It happened in June 2019 in a parking lot in downtown South Bend. ABC 57 News reports that Police Sergeant Ryan O’Neill told the man, Eric Logan, to drop the knife in his hand.
95.3 MNC
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
95.3 MNC
Two men arrested after separate car chases
Two men have been arrested after two separate car chases. It happened just before 7 p.m., on Tuesday, October 4, when South Bend Police tried to pull over 22-year-old Dwight Howell Jr, for driving a stolen vehicle. After a short chase, the vehicle was found damaged in the 400 block...
abc57.com
Charges filed in double murder at Laurel Woods apartments
Charges have been filed against a suspect in the double homicide at the Laurel Woods apartments on June 18. Rease Pence, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Pence has been charged as an adult. Pence is accused of killing 28-year-old Jamie Binns and...
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating shooting near Indiana, Chapin
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street Thursday afternoon. A call came in reporting the shooting at 12:40 p.m. According to police, one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
22 WSBT
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over eight years for bank robbery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shamond Jenkins, 20, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, two years of supervised release, and must pay $1,965 in restitution.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
