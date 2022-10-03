Read full article on original website
Marlys Lucille Carstensen
Marlys Lucille Carstensen, 97 of Eagan, Minnesota, was taken home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 4, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. A Victory Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church of Sleepy Eye, MN on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Nathanael Mayhew officiating.
Philip Schmidt
Visitation for Philip Schmidt, 91, of Wood Lake, will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Sunset Funeral Home in Echo, Minnesota. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Philip Ervin Schmidt was born on February 7, 1931,...
Warroad man sentenced for 110 mph chase through Redwood Falls
A Warroad man, Phoutthasa Prathane, age 36, was sentenced in Redwood County court for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on April 12, 2022, at about 3:45 in the morning, a Redwood County deputy noticed a tan Cadillac sedan missing a front license plate on Highway 71 east of Redwood Falls. When the deputy followed the car, he noted it didn’t have a rear license plate, either.
Marshall man dies in farm accident Monday
A Marshall man died Monday in a farming accident. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department responded at 2:41 p.m. to the 2400 block of Lyon Co Rd 35 for a report of a male who had been injured in a farm implement accident. The victim, identified as Edward Gary Wyffels...
Bird Island woman injured in Renville County collision Wednesday morning
A Bird Island woman was injured in a Renville County collision Wednesday morning. On Oct. 5, at 7:42 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and Renville County Road 4, eight miles south of Danube.
St. Paul man sentenced in Redwood County court for felony drug charges
A St. Paul man, Mark Christopher Borst, age 46, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug charges resulting from a traffic stop in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 20, 2019, a Redwood County deputy noted a green Toyota van onto the Bridge Street frontage road. The deputy ran a check on the license plate, and saw the van was stolen. The deputy noted the van park in a local restaurant parking lot, and a male and female get out and enter the restaurant.
Hwy 68 detour SE of Porter removed; Minneota to Marshall detour remains in place
The Hwy 68 Porter to Taunton detour was removed today. It was in place during a culvert installation southeast of Porter, as part of the Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall project. The main detour for Hwy 68 from Minneota to Marshall remains in place for the project duration. Traffic follows Hwy 19 to County Road 5 for Ghent access, and County Road 3 for Minneota access and return to Hwy 68.
Milroy man sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab man with scissors
A Milroy man, Philip Douglas Sovell, age 37, has been sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab a man while hijacking the victim’s truck. According to court documents, on April 6 of this year, Redwood County deputies learned of a 911 call reporting someone attempting to hijack a car and stab the victim. Three law enforcement officers arrived at the intersection of County Road 32 and Aspen Avenue to find Sovell, who ran away when officers ordered him to stop.
