A Milroy man, Philip Douglas Sovell, age 37, has been sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab a man while hijacking the victim’s truck. According to court documents, on April 6 of this year, Redwood County deputies learned of a 911 call reporting someone attempting to hijack a car and stab the victim. Three law enforcement officers arrived at the intersection of County Road 32 and Aspen Avenue to find Sovell, who ran away when officers ordered him to stop.

