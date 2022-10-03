Read full article on original website
Windows 11: Here comes a new wave of features
In line with Microsoft's "continuous innovation" model for releasing new features for Windows 11 22H2, the company has started rolling out fresh features to Windows Insiders. The new features, which have already been announced with general availability, are now rolling out to Windows Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389).
iPhone 13 Mini lives! The case for buying it in 2022
The death of the iPhone Mini has been greatly exaggerated. Although Apple's latest iPhone line doesn't include a Mini model, last year's 13 Mini is still alive and well. Just walk into any Apple store and it'll be there. While the company is shifting its focus to larger phones, I've...
Six ways Cisco Webex beats Microsoft Teams
The work-from-home period of the COVID-19 pandemic shifted collaboration tools from being a "nice-to-have" to a critical business application. The winding down of the pandemic has caused businesses to question whether they still need collaboration applications. The reality is that few companies will bring all employees back into the office...
The best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
Next week, Amazon will be holding another Prime Day-like event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. Similar to the Prime Day sale, during the Early Access sale, Prime members will get exclusive access to tens of thousands of deals. This sale has the added perk of happening right in time for the holiday season. Despite the actual sale happening on Oct. 11. and Oct. 12, Amazon already has plenty of Apple deals listed on its site.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything announced and the best deals
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
How to encrypt a folder in MacOS to keep sensitive data from prying eyes
You probably have sensitive data on your MacBook or iMac. That data might live in a folder that contains various files with company secrets or your own personal information. Unencrypted, that folder can be viewed by anyone with access to your desktop or laptop. However, if you encrypt that folder,...
Microsoft warns of password attacks against Exchange Online, here's what you need to do
Microsoft's Exchange team is warning Exchange Online users that many of its customers are being targeted by password spray attacks using its basic authentication. The warning comes as Microsoft begins turning off Basic Authentication, or "Basic Auth", in Exchange Online tenants worldwide from October 1, 2022. Microsoft's explains here why it is deprecating Basic Auth for Exchange Online. The process will also prevent the use of passwords in apps that don't support two-step verification.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which flagship should you buy?
It takes a lot of courage to slap a "Pro" label on the back of a smartphone. For one, there are high expectations for the handset to deliver on virtually all fronts: Display technology, battery life, performance, and cameras, especially. Secondly, that "Pro" branding, usually served with an expensive market price, should offer something new and innovative, whether it be a transformative camera feature, a foldable design, or a "Dynamic Island."
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: How to buy the right one for you
It's here: Google's flagship lineup of smartphones, the $599 Pixel 7 and $899 Pixel 7 Pro. Like last year's Pixel handsets, the two feature Google's latest Tensor processor, a class-leading camera system (with a handful of quirky software tricks), and a modernized design -- highlighted by what might be the widest camera bump on the market. Generally speaking, we're not seeing any major changes to the Pixel design language this time around, which suggests that Google is still all in on this generation of smartphones.
These are the best deals on tablets ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day
Amazon is gifting us with another Prime Day this year, and it kicks off next week. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale during the October Prime Day 2022 sales event on October 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the two-day event.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
EU rules that all smartphones, including iPhones, must support USB-C charging
The European Parliament has approved a decision to mandate that all electronic devices sold in the EU must have a universal charging port in the coming years. According to the new rule, all portable electronic devices sold in the EU, including mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, video game consoles, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable GPS devices, and headsets, must have USB-C charging ports.
Forget Google Pixel 7: The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is on sale at Target
Google may have just announced the new Pixel 7 Pro yesterday, but if you're thinking it's time to pick up another phone, why not make it something that fits into your back pocket? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone just dropped $100 in price at Target, bringing the total for a 128GB model down to $899.
Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Did Google just beat Samsung?
It was only a few weeks ago that I posted a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review making it clear it was the best smartwatch available for Android phone users. That may still be the case for Samsung fans and those who need a smartwatch that lasts for at least two days on a charge, but Google's new Pixel Watch may be the best one for most people.
Did you know Alexa is bilingual? Here's why it matters
If you've ever had a voice assistant in your home or phone, you've probably played around with different questions or commands out of sheer curiosity. And this means that you're also probably familiar with how useful -- or not -- they can be. When I added an Echo Dot to...
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
Samsung says it will develop chips with 'human-like performance'
Samsung said on Wednesday that it will develop processors with "human-like performance" in an industry event in California where it shared some ambitious goals for the future of its semiconductor business. Speaking at its Tech Day event in San Jose on Wednesday, the company said it aims to enhance the...
Step aside, AirPods. There's a new ANC champion in town
September was a big month for wireless earbuds. Apple was on Samsung's heels after the release of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, positioning the AirPods Pro 2 as the flagship buds to beat. And now, Bose is here to play... and it's not settling for second. With the three major...
Pixel Watch announced: Google and Fitbit make it the best smartwatch for Android users
Last month we saw Apple release its first rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and now Google, along with the new Pixel 7 lineup, has revealed the details of its first-ever Pixel Watch. Google leaps over Samsung in the Wear OS market with this watch thanks in large part to its deep Fitbit integration.
How to make Alexa bilingual
Learning how to make Alexa bilingual lets people in your household speak to your Echo device in two languages, effectively making the voice assistant more inclusive and even a good teacher of a second language. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant both support multilingual settings, where you can have the device intelligently recognize what language you're speaking and respond in that same language, a feature Siri has yet to adopt.
