It's here: Google's flagship lineup of smartphones, the $599 Pixel 7 and $899 Pixel 7 Pro. Like last year's Pixel handsets, the two feature Google's latest Tensor processor, a class-leading camera system (with a handful of quirky software tricks), and a modernized design -- highlighted by what might be the widest camera bump on the market. Generally speaking, we're not seeing any major changes to the Pixel design language this time around, which suggests that Google is still all in on this generation of smartphones.

