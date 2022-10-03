Hocus Pocus 2 after credits and ending explained: what was the after credits scene?

Warning! Contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is the bewitching sequel to the cult Halloween classic Hocus Pocus which sees the Sanderson Sisters return to wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts on All Hallow's Eve once more.

Now, a new group of kids must put a stop to the child-hungry trio of witches before Salem is plunged into uncontrollable chaos.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy all returned to play the iconic Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 nearly 30 years on from the original movie.

With this highly-anticipated sequel featuring plenty more magical madness from the wonderfully wicked sisters, make sure to watch the credits all the way through to get a teaser scene of what could be next for the witches.

However, if you missed the enchanting after-credits scene and also want to know what happened at the end of the movie, have a read below...

Hocus Pocus 2 after credits explained

The after credits scene shows Gilbert's (Sam Richardson) black cat, Cobweb, walking down the hallway of Gilbert's magic shop, which was once the home of the Sanderson Sisters.

Cobweb jumps onto a bookshelf where we see a box labelled "B.F. #2 Candle", indicating that another Black Flame candle is inside, teasing that the Sanderson Sisters aren't fully gone and may return to have their reign of terror once again.

Hocus Pocus 2 ending explained

After up and coming witch Becca (Whitney Peake) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) inadvertently resurrect the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem with the Black Flame Candle, the witches are up to their evil schemes once more.

As they're determined to run amok across Salem, the sisters become hellbent on revenge when they see a campaign flyer of Mayor Traske (Tony Hale) — a descendant of Reverend Traske who banished the young sisters from Salem in 1653.

Winifred (Bette Midler) decides to cast the forbidden and dangerous Magicae Maxima spell to make her an all-powerful witch and get rid of Traske, as well as revenge on Salem.

The witches set out to collect the ingredients to complete the spell and Becca and Izzy recruit their former friend Cassie Traske (Lilia Buckingham), who is also the Mayor's daughter, to help them stop their evil activities.

After the witches kidnap Cassie to use her blood for the spell instead, Becca uses her newly-discovered witch powers to distract the coven while Izzy rescues Cassie.

Becca convinces Book not to let Winifred do the spell and Book warns Becca that whoever casts the spell must give up what they cherish most.

Realizing that Winifred will lose her sisters if she were to do the spell, the girls decide to warn her, but they're too late.

Winifred becomes all-powerful and her sisters Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) turn into dust and disappear.

A heartbroken Winifred begs for Book to undo what she has done and pleads the girls to help her with their newfound powers to save her sisters.

Becca, Cassie and Izzy join together to cast a spell which, instead of saving her sisters, reunites Winifred back to them and she fades away.

Gilbert and Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) join the teenagers, where Billy also fades away to his eternal rest.

The girls then walk off into the night just like the Sanderson Sisters and a bird identical to the one Mother Witch (Hannah Waddingham) morphed into flies above them.

