Read full article on original website
Related
calbears.com
Cal Rugby Opens Fall Sevens Slate
BERKELEY – California rugby opens its fall sevens competition Saturday at the West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament hosted by Cal Poly. The full day of action begins at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can follow along with updates throughout the day on Twitter. As in year's past, Cal will enter...
calbears.com
Bears Move Into Regional Quarterfinals
BERKELEY – All four Cal men's tennis players competing in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals, with Alex Chang and Lucas Magnaudet moving on in main draw singles and the pair of Jim Kim and Mikey Wright advancing in main draw doubles on Friday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts.
calbears.com
Bears Fall In ITA All-American Openers
CARY, N.C. – Cal women's tennis sophomores Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm faced talented competition in their main draw openers at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, with Alsola losing in singles and the two Golden Bears falling in doubles at Cary Tennis Park. Alsola, ranked 50th, fell to...
calbears.com
Bears Host Cougars, Huskies At Home
BERKELEY – California women's soccer returns to Edwards Stadium for two matches this week following a three-game road swing. The Bears host No. 21 Washington State at 3 p.m. on Thursday followed by a 1 p.m. home matchup versus Washington on Sunday. Cal enters week eight following a split...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calbears.com
Bears Claim Victory Over Cougars
BERKELEY – California women's soccer clinched a 2-1 win over No. 21 Washington State on Thursday afternoon, their second conference win of the season. The Bears took an early lead in the match thanks to a goal by Keely Roy in the 10th minute. The dynamic duo of Roy and Ayo Oke struck once again, as Oke took control of the ball and chased it straight down the center of the field before making a beautiful pass to Roy who punched it squarely into the back of the net.
Comments / 0