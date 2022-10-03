A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50pm and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to the Schodack Police Department. In a prepared statement, Amazon Spokesperson Paul Flaningan called the incident a “small fire,” and said it was “contained to a compactor that’s located just outside the doors of a loading dock.” He said the warehouse was evacuated, and fire department officials declared the building was safe following a preliminary investigation. “Out of an abundance of caution, we sent night shift employees home with pay and cancelled Thursday’s day shift,” Flannigan said. “These employees will also be paid. We are grateful for the swift actions of first responders and the employees who handled the situation appropriately.”

SCHODACK, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO