Washington Examiner
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns
The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
OPEC will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, likely sending gas and oil prices back up
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, a move that's likely to send gas prices higher again after a year of tumult at the pump. In its statement announcing the cuts, the OPEC+ alliance cited the "uncertainty that surrounds the...
White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day. Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.
OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin
The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Washington Examiner
'Riyadh’s errand boy': Biden's Saudi overtures panned after OPEC oil move
President Joe Biden’s attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats. The...
'More nuanced': White House declines to take blame for gas price increase
The White House is distancing itself from rising gas prices after taking credit for them falling over the summer.
cheddar.com
OPEC+ Oil Cuts Could Drive Up Prices, Hurt Democrats Heading Into Midterms
Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.
wealthinsidermag.com
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections.
OPEC to slash oil production, potentially raising gas prices
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Wednesday it would be slashing its oil production by 2 million barrels per day, a move that could potentially cause a hike in gas prices. The production cut is OPEC's largest slowdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and represents...
coinchapter.com
Global dependency on coal returns amid growing energy crisis. Coal price to rise?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Amid a growing energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, industries and governments are turning back to coal. Oil and gas shortages, as a result of Western sanctions imposed on the Kremlin, are impacting coal prices. According to data by the US Energy Information...
OPEC+ may take back control of the oil market with a major output cut
A potential cut in production of 1 million bpd would send a global signal that OPEC+ wants to regain control of a market that it believes has deviated from the fundamentals of supply and demand, say analysts.
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong...
