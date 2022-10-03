ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns

The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement

The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day. Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.
POTUS
Newsweek

OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin

The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#U S Oil Production#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Non Opec
Washington Examiner

'Riyadh’s errand boy': Biden's Saudi overtures panned after OPEC oil move

President Joe Biden’s attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats. The...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Iraq
cheddar.com

OPEC+ Oil Cuts Could Drive Up Prices, Hurt Democrats Heading Into Midterms

Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wealthinsidermag.com

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
TRAFFIC
WHIO Dayton

OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

OPEC to slash oil production, potentially raising gas prices

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Wednesday it would be slashing its oil production by 2 million barrels per day, a move that could potentially cause a hike in gas prices. The production cut is OPEC's largest slowdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and represents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy