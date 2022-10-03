ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Mountain Journal

Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint

Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age

BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age. Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock...
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
103.7 The Hawk

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
94.9 KYSS FM

Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?

People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
Fairfield Sun Times

Interest in prevention training grows in the fight against fentanyl

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Justice announced law enforcement has seized nearly twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of 2022 that in the last three years combined. Since then, interest in getting prepared to stop an overdose is also picking up. The Missoula City-County Health Department...
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
montanasports.com

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class

WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135

Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
