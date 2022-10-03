Read full article on original website
Domestic violence marked as top reasons to be held in detention in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice, in the United States, 7.5 million people are victims of stalking, which in some cases can tragically lead to domestic violence and death. Counties in Montana on the higher end of cases include the THE Flathead Valley, Bozeman and Billings.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint
Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age
BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age. Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
General hunting season kicks off soon in Montana
The General Hunting season in Montana kicks off in a couple of weeks and Fish Wildlife and Parks want everyone to be ready.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?
People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
Interest in prevention training grows in the fight against fentanyl
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Justice announced law enforcement has seized nearly twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of 2022 that in the last three years combined. Since then, interest in getting prepared to stop an overdose is also picking up. The Missoula City-County Health Department...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class
WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
