Hastings, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Friday 10-7

Today’s show is brought to you by: Auto Glass Experts, Custom Pack, Sealey Body Shop, BG&S Transmission, Regency Retirement Residence, and the October Funfest Craft & Vendor Show. Garage Sale: Friday from 8 am – 5 pm, 834 Briggs in Hastings. For sale: Carpet Shampooer $20, Sanders $5,...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Thursday 10-6

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Homestead of Hastings, and Bert’s Pharmacies. Garage Sale: Thursday and Friday 8 am – 5 pm, 834 Briggs in Hastings. For sale: 22’ Aluminum Ladder $40, Looking for: 14’x16’ Enclosed Trailer and...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Pet blessing happening in Hastings

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Boyscout

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Roll-over accident on Lincoln Avenue

A two-vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue resulted in this vehicle rolling over in the driving lanes just north of Sahling Kenworth Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m. The York Fire Department, the York Police Department and Hitz Towing responded to the scene. At least two people sustained injuries, which were not life threatening.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

The coldest temperatures of the season prompting freeze warnings for tomorrow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a cooler than average day today as afternoon highs struggled to find the mid 50s in most spots. Where the clouds stuck around all day to the southwest day time highs failed to reach the 50 degree mark remaining in the 40s. With high pressure centered overhead tonight, skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will be tumbling. The coldest temperatures of the season will occur tomorrow morning. This has prompted freeze warnings for most of the region as lows tomorrow flirt with or fall below the freezing point early Saturday.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services

KEARNEY, Neb. — A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
JUNIATA, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify body found east of Harvard as Columbus woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information about the dead body that was found Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. The NSP said that after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. According to authorities, Garnett had been...
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
LINCOLN, NE

