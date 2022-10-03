Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Friday 10-7
Today’s show is brought to you by: Auto Glass Experts, Custom Pack, Sealey Body Shop, BG&S Transmission, Regency Retirement Residence, and the October Funfest Craft & Vendor Show. Garage Sale: Friday from 8 am – 5 pm, 834 Briggs in Hastings. For sale: Carpet Shampooer $20, Sanders $5,...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 10-6
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Homestead of Hastings, and Bert’s Pharmacies. Garage Sale: Thursday and Friday 8 am – 5 pm, 834 Briggs in Hastings. For sale: 22’ Aluminum Ladder $40, Looking for: 14’x16’ Enclosed Trailer and...
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Boyscout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!
York News-Times
Roll-over accident on Lincoln Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue resulted in this vehicle rolling over in the driving lanes just north of Sahling Kenworth Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m. The York Fire Department, the York Police Department and Hitz Towing responded to the scene. At least two people sustained injuries, which were not life threatening.
KSNB Local4
The coldest temperatures of the season prompting freeze warnings for tomorrow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a cooler than average day today as afternoon highs struggled to find the mid 50s in most spots. Where the clouds stuck around all day to the southwest day time highs failed to reach the 50 degree mark remaining in the 40s. With high pressure centered overhead tonight, skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will be tumbling. The coldest temperatures of the season will occur tomorrow morning. This has prompted freeze warnings for most of the region as lows tomorrow flirt with or fall below the freezing point early Saturday.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
KSNB Local4
Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
NebraskaTV
Two crashes believed to involve alcohol under investigation in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that happened within hours of each other believing to involve alcohol. The first happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday just northeast of Chapman. A car was heading north on 8th Road and failed to stop at...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
