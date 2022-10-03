Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Active Shooter Safety Drill held at South Science and Technology School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An active shooter drill helped different agencies in Lima and Allen County stay prepared in case of an actual threat. Lima City Schools partnered with Lima Police and Fire as well as the Allen County Emergency Management Agency to identify ways that they can improve overall response in case of an active shooter threat. A training exercise was held at South Science and Technology Magnet School.
hometownstations.com
OSU Extension's financial literacy program giving Lima students a hands-on budget lesson
LIMA, OH (WLIO) -It was a taste of the real world for students at Lima Senior today with hands-on budget management and a look at college and job opportunities as they enter the next chapter of their lives. The Lima senior class spent the morning attending sessions designed to equip...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force looking for input from youth and teens
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are a teenager and live in Allen County, the county bike and pedestrian task force is looking for your input. The Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force is expanding the focus of their active transportation survey to include youth aged 11 years to 19 years old to take a short survey. The information they are looking for is how you get from place to place in your daily routine. It can be walking, biking, or even skateboarding. Anything that takes physical human power. The information gathered will help Allen County's regional planning in future funding to repair and develop active transportation corridors for residents.
hometownstations.com
Low Vision Coalition of Allen County holding "Dinner in the Dark" fundraiser
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Growing opportunities for the visually impaired is the goal of the Low Vision Coalition of Allen County. Since its inception in 2015, the coalition has been working with the Sight Center of Northwestern Ohio connecting individuals who are visually impaired with services in the region. The group also hosts events including employment fairs, blind bowling, nature hikes, and even trips to sites like "Cosi". To assist in providing these events, they are holding their first ever "Dinner in the Dark" to give people a small experience of what visually impaired people have to adapt to in their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
hometownstations.com
Protect those sensitive plants as temperatures dip warns master gardener
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Green thumbs beware! The coldest night so far this season is likely which may not be friendly to area gardens. Master Gardener Gretchen Staley says summer-loving veggies like tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini cannot tolerate the freezing temperatures. Using cloth material like a blanket or old bed sheet is the best way to go when covering and it's best to avoid using plastic. With a light freeze expected, many hardier veggies and plants will survive - especially those near a building or under a tree. Another important tip - don't forget to water - not only because the ground is dry but because that moisture will keep the soil warmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank teaming up with DoorDash to get food boxes to seniors
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to get food to senior clients, the West Ohio Food Bank has teamed up with a popular delivery app. Knowing that it is difficult for some of their senior clients to get their monthly food boxes the food bank now has an agreement with "DoorDash" to deliver food right to their front door. This is just another way that the West Ohio Food Bank is working to make sure they are meeting the needs of those they serve.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
hometownstations.com
US 30 Map
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway (County Road 418) interchange in Van Wert County. Eighteen at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study. The feasibility study is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Man killed in Darke County shooting identified
LIBERTY TWP. — A man dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night. Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. of someone shot at a residence in the 5000 block of Smith Road, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived...
Suspect in custody after Shelby County bomb threat
K-9 units from the Dayton Airport Police and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base cleared both locations at 10:45 a.m., according to the statement.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio CAP offering class to assist individuals with achieving financial stability
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the classes for the "First Home Lima" program is a financial management class at West Ohio Community Action Partnership. The class covers making a budget to help people achieve financial stability. Many times people can get behind on monthly payments and that can affect your credit rating. You will learn ways to identify and control your spending behaviors to make them more productive.
hometownstations.com
Republicans in Allen County celebrate grand opening of their new victory center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Republicans celebrated the opening of their new victory center in Lima. A grand opening for the center welcomed a variety of candidates, including Susan Manchester. The center is located at 2161 Elida Road and will host a variety of events for the Allen County GOP, as well as be the hub for activity when it comes to the Republican party in the area.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
wktn.com
Stabbing Suspect Being Sought by Lima Police
A stabbing at Our Daily Bread in Lima occurred Tuesday afternoon. Lima Police identified the suspect as Juan Fuentes. He is a 59 year old black male. He was last seen wearing a orange and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last observed fleeing in a silver Toyota Sienna with...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
Comments / 0