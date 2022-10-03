Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Autoblog
Ford Explorer ST gets an official Performance Calibration kit, too
Days after it announced a Performance Calibration kit for the 2.3-liter-powered Bronco, Ford Performance released a similar upgrade for the Explorer ST. The tune adds about 30 horsepower to SUVs built between the 2020 and 2022 model years without voiding the warranty. Stock, the hot-rodded variant of the Explorer is...
Ford Stumbles on Pricing Again
Ford’s short-term success may depend on whether management can guess what the vehicles it makes will cost the consumer.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Be Slower Than Ram TRX 0-60
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed back in July following years of anticipation, which didn’t help temper expectations one bit. Instead, everyone clamoring for the return of V8 power to the high-performance off-roader had rather lofty expectations, which were somewhat quelled when the automaker revealed that the pickup’s supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant will generate a “mere” 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, while its main rival – the Ram TRX – offers a superior 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor will also be slower from 0-60 miles-per-hour than the TRX, too.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
The 2023 Ford F-150 price has been released. Though we don't know a ton about the newest version of this popular pickup, there are some key details that have been made public. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is free-falling today as its newly unveiled robot is getting ridiculed, but Elon Musk claims people don’t understand the value. Tesla’s stock is down 8% today while the Nasdaq is up 2%. This is one of Tesla’s biggest drops of the year, and it comes off of two separate events that happened since the last market close on Friday.
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
torquenews.com
Ford F-150 EcoBoost Spark Plug Replacement Demo
Are you replacing your spark plugs the correct way on the later model Ford F-150 trucks? If you are used to “feeling” your torque, you might want to update your spark plug skills with this spark plug replacement demo. Spark Plug Maintenance and Replacement. At least one time...
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Range Rover Sport, Audi R8 V10 GT, Ford Performance power upgrades: Car News Headlines
Land Rover's Range Rover Sport has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and we've just taken a spin in this latest edition of the popular luxury SUV nameplate. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains. Audi has revealed a new R8...
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022
Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
fordauthority.com
2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K
Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The Modern Ford Mustang Lineup Lacks Fog Lights
The all-new S650 2024 Ford Mustang debuted just a couple of weeks ago, ushering in an entirely new era for the iconic model, as well as quite a few changes. However, one thing that hasn’t changed – at least compared to the current, S550 generation model – is that the next-gen Ford Mustang doesn’t have traditional fog lights, which were present on prior gen models like the S197. It’s a somewhat curious omission, though there is a reason for that absence.
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
