Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO