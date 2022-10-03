Read full article on original website
Related
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Gets Second Price Increase
More details regarding the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning came to light in August, and perhaps the biggest news pertained to the electric pickup’s price point, which increased substantially over the 2022 model year for the entire lineup. Now, the F-150 Lightning has been subjected to yet another notable price increase, this time applicable to the entry level Pro model.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick September Orders May Beat Out 2022 Sales
The Ford Maverick has been in high demand since the day it became available for customers to reserve, and FoMoCo’s order banks are still overflowing with unfilled orders. That’s part of the reason why the automaker decided to close 2023 Ford Maverick order banks after just seven days, but The Blue Oval also noted that it had received tremendous demand from new customers for the new model year as well. Now, thanks to FoMoCo’s September sales report, we know exactly how many new orders it received for the 2023 Ford Maverick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Undercarriage Parts Reviewed: Video
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is now in the hands of the public, allowing closer inspection of how Ford engineered the electric pickup. As Ford Authority previously detailed, things like battery drain and other details about the truck, such as what’s packed inside the frunk, are coming to light, with organizations like Munro & Associates delving deeper into what makes the F-150 Lightning tick. Recently, they posted a video taking an even closer look at the pickup, paying special attention to its underbody components such as the suspension.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueCruise / Lincoln ActiveGlide Enrollment Still Growing
Ford BlueCruise and its counterpart, Lincoln ActiveGlide, experienced a rather troublesome beginning, but things have since calmed down for The Blue Oval’s semi-autonomous driver assist feature. An increasing number of owners of Ford and Lincoln Products have opted into the technology, as evidenced by increased enrollment numbers in the automaker’s U.S. sales report for September 2022.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Among Finalists For 2023 Green Truck Of The Year
The 2022 Ford Maverick arrived at dealers a little over one year ago, but the compact pickup is still a highly desirable vehicle and a critically acclaimed product. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval received over 86,000 orders for the 2023 model during the seven day period when order banks were open, a volume that will likely exceed the amount of total Maverick sales for calendar year 2022. As such, it is nearly impossible to ignore a model that has already had such an impact on the market, which explains why Green Car Journal named the Maverick a finalist for the 2023 Green Truck of the Year award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve With Jet Package: On Road Photos
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair brought quite a few changes to the luxury crossover, such as revised exterior styling, an updated interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. The veil was pulled off in mid-September, Ford Authority recently spotted a Grand Touring at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. Now, our photographers have spotted the new compact luxury crossover out on the road – a Lincoln Corsair Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Explorer Refresh For North America Begins Testing
Following the debut of the current-gen Ford Explorer back in 2020, the long-running crossover underwent a handful of changes for the 2022 model year – including the addition of standard rear-wheel drive for the ST, the new ST-Line trim, and a few other minor tweaks – yet will enter 2023 essentially unchanged. With the Explorer receiving its own unique refresh in China recently, many have wondered when, exactly, the North American version will receive updates as well. That will happen when the refreshed 2024 Ford Explorer launches – which is likely to happen later in 2023 – but sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the revised crossover is already in the testing phase.
The Week's Top Stories: Peloton's Bumpy Ride, Twitter Drama & Cannabis Spike
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.
fordauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts As Updated Ford Super Duty Rival
After months of teasing, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was finally unveiled last week, debuting with revised exterior and interior styling along with the all-new 6.8L V8 engine, as Ford Authority exclusively reported. Recently, Ford’s crosstown rival, General Motors, debuted a refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD that will go head-to-head with the new Super Duty. Now, The Blue Oval will have one more updated rival in the heavy-duty pickup segment, as GM recently brought the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD to the fight.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Team Open To Front E-Locker For Tremor
The Blue Oval recently revealed the 2023 Ford Super Duty in full, bringing an array of new tech to the F-Series lineup, such as advanced lane centering and Pro Power Onboard. The Tremor nameplate will make a return also, but it will not feature a front electronic-locking differential, a technology that may seem like a no-brainer to some. However, Ford Authority recently learned that the Super Duty team hasn’t completely written off the idea, and is open to considering adding one to the lineup in the future.
Comments / 0