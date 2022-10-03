Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Black Appearance Package Revealed
Among various other changes for its second year of production, the 2023 Ford Maverick is also gaining a new Black Appearance Package, as Ford Authority originally reported last month. However, there were no details on what this new package consists of, nor photos of what it looks like at that time. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Black Appearance Package has been revealed in its entirety, giving shoppers a detailed look at the brand new offering.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick September Orders May Beat Out 2022 Sales
The Ford Maverick has been in high demand since the day it became available for customers to reserve, and FoMoCo’s order banks are still overflowing with unfilled orders. That’s part of the reason why the automaker decided to close 2023 Ford Maverick order banks after just seven days, but The Blue Oval also noted that it had received tremendous demand from new customers for the new model year as well. Now, thanks to FoMoCo’s September sales report, we know exactly how many new orders it received for the 2023 Ford Maverick.
Autoblog
Ford Explorer ST gets an official Performance Calibration kit, too
Days after it announced a Performance Calibration kit for the 2.3-liter-powered Bronco, Ford Performance released a similar upgrade for the Explorer ST. The tune adds about 30 horsepower to SUVs built between the 2020 and 2022 model years without voiding the warranty. Stock, the hot-rodded variant of the Explorer is...
Four-Cylinder Ford Bronco Gets Power Upgrade To Match The V6
If you drive a four-cylinder Bronco, you'll have come to appreciate its off-roading and remarkable go-anywhere ability. There's not much to hate but, admit it, you wish Ford had given the 2.3-liter engine a touch more power, right? Well, if you're craving more performance, you'll be pleased to know that Ford Performance has introduced an upgrade package.
1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
With the cost of new full-size trucks, it makes sense to shop used. Here's one Ford F-150 you should buy and one you should avoid. The post 1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The 2023 Ford Super Duty Doesn’t Have BlueCruise
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty debuted last week with revised exterior and interior styling, as well as a host of new technology features and even a brand new V8 engine option. However, one notable thing that isn’t present on the new Super Duty is Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist feature, which is available as an option on its Ford F-Series counterpart, the Ford F-150, though there is a very good reason for that absence, it seems.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Be Slower Than Ram TRX 0-60
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed back in July following years of anticipation, which didn’t help temper expectations one bit. Instead, everyone clamoring for the return of V8 power to the high-performance off-roader had rather lofty expectations, which were somewhat quelled when the automaker revealed that the pickup’s supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant will generate a “mere” 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, while its main rival – the Ram TRX – offers a superior 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor will also be slower from 0-60 miles-per-hour than the TRX, too.
teslarati.com
Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.
Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
fordauthority.com
Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Debuts As Beefed Up Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor deliveries began back in August, adding a high-performance, even more off-road capable variant to the already rugged SUV’s lineup. The Bronco Raptor is also quite bit more powerful than its “lesser” brethren, thanks to the presence of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine that cranks out 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco has been revealed as a more hardcore alternative to the Texas tuner’s VelociRaptor 400, which is based on the regular Bronco.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The Modern Ford Mustang Lineup Lacks Fog Lights
The all-new S650 2024 Ford Mustang debuted just a couple of weeks ago, ushering in an entirely new era for the iconic model, as well as quite a few changes. However, one thing that hasn’t changed – at least compared to the current, S550 generation model – is that the next-gen Ford Mustang doesn’t have traditional fog lights, which were present on prior gen models like the S197. It’s a somewhat curious omission, though there is a reason for that absence.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Hood Strut Kit From Steeda Now Available
As the rugged SUV enters its third year of production, the already expansive list of available sixth-generation Ford Bronco aftermarket parts continues to grow at a rapid rate. Most recently, the newest Bronco has received items such as an off-road fog light kit from Rigid, an all-black G.O.A.T. badge, and the new Oculus Bi-LED Headlamp system by Oracle Lighting. Now, fresh off releasing a new Ford Mustang MagneRide controller and rear ride height adjustment kit, Steeda is back with brand new a Ford Bronco hood strut kit.
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022
Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs Likely Got More Expensive Due To Lithium Price Surge
Over the past few months, Ford has been working to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up EV production, forging deals with a wide variety of companies across the globe and forming its own joint venture with SK On dubbed BlueOvalSK that will focus on EV battery production. In spite of these efforts, supply chain issues and inflation have led to rapidly rising materials costs, which also prompted The Blue Oval to raise the prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E by $2,600-$8,100 and the Ford F-150 Lightning by between $6,000-$8,500, depending on trim and configuration. As Bloomberg is reporting, those significant cost increases can likely be blamed on soaring lithium prices.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers Will Have To Spend At Least $500K Under New Plan
For some time now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has been calling for a shift toward fixed pricing and online sales, which didn’t go over terribly well with Ford dealers. However, shortly after the automaker announced plans to split itself into two entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – details of a new plan for Ford dealers emerged with strict standards for those that choose to become EV certified in one of two Model e tiers – choices that also involve big-time investments from those same dealers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Van Sales Down Nine Percent During Second Quarter Of 2022
TRANSIT CONNECT -27.55% 6,750 9,317 -16.72% 14,107 16,940. E-SERIES -21.09% 5,336 6,762 -27.68% 12,537 17,335. Cumulative deliveries of Ford vans in the United States decreased nine percent to 36,703 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 24,617 units of the Transit, an increase of one percent compared to 24,262 units sold...
