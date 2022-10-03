ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘LPBW’ Stars Kick Off Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season: See Photos From 2022

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
Busy season! The stars of Little People, Big World have taken to Instagram to share photos from Roloff Farms’ 2022 pumpkin season.

Matt Roloff took to Instagram on October 2 to celebrate the beginning of Pumpkin season by sharing a photo with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, son Jacob Roloff, daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, ex-wife Amy Roloff and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek.

“First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books … A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics,” he wrote. “The good news is they filmed Saturday so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us! #lpbw.”

The Roloff patriarch then gave shout-outs to his family members for their hard work during the first weekend of the season. “Big Big thanks to @amyjroloff and Chris … and of course @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45, Caryn and all our amazing staff who go beyond call to put our Fall Festival on year after year,” he wrote before teasing, “Big new announcement in the near future.”

In addition to Jacob, Matt and Amy are also the parents to twins Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff and their daughter, Molly Roloff.

The family celebrated the start of pumpkin season after Matt announced he was selling a portion of the property in July, In Touch previously confirmed. The decision came after both Zach and Jeremy expressed interest in purchasing the farm from their dad.

The current season will likely mark the TLC stars’ final pumpkin season at Roloff Farms.

In August, Matt shared a post that documented him and Jacob preparing for their last October together on the farm. “Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes,” the father of four wrote at the time. “Getting things ready for pumpkin season 2022 @rolofffarms.”

Meanwhile, Matt assured fans that the sale of Roloff Farms won’t negatively affect their annual pumpkin season.

The Roloff Farms Instagram account, which is run by Matt and Isabel, held a fan Q&A via Instagram Stories in September. One social media user asked, “How different is it going to be from every other pumpkin season with the property divided?”

“Not very different at all because the other side hasn’t sold yet!” the official account answered in response to the question.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Roloff Farms’ 2022 pumpkin season.

In Touch Weekly

​​LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reveals She and Jeremy Canceled Their Anniversary Trip: ‘This Is Motherhood’

Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip. “Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff: Big Changes are Coming to the Farm!

So far, so not very good for Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star put his famous farm — or at least 16 acres of it — up for sale back in May, taking both followers and his own family members by surprise at the time. As...
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anny Francisco Posts Sweet Tribute Honoring Late Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco shared a sweet tribute on what would’ve been her late son Adriel Hassan’s first birthday. “A day like today, my blue prince was born, I was full of emotions, we lived so many moments together, I never thought I wouldn’t have you forever,” Anny, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a compilation of heartwarming moments with her son. “It’s been hard to face that you are no more. Only God knows how I feel … I always think of you in everything I do and wherever I am, I’m always thinking of you. You will always be my Prince Charming. I love you forever my beautiful fatty.”
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
In Touch Weekly

Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement

~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
