Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Mary Ellen Brooks
Mary Ellen Brooks, 82 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Genesis Hospital of Zanesville. She was born on June 25, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl Ray and Nelly (Ebey) Ray. Mary was a member of the Sharon Avenue Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to bingo and spending time with her family.
WHIZ
Arnold B. Powell
Arnold B. Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on January 22, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late Carlo Powell and Eileen Wilson. Arnold retired as a truck driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motorcycles and the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to root for his Cincinnati Bengals. Arnold was a part of the Alcoholics Anonymous; he was very proud to be 7 years sober.
WHIZ
Donald Fluharty
Donald Fluharty, 79, of Roseville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday October 4, 2022, at the family farm as the result of an accident. He was born on October 2, 1943, in Zanesville to the late James Guy and Margaret Almeda (Dutcher) Fluharty. Donnie spent most of his life working in local area potteries and as a railroad engineer, later retiring from Norfolk Southern. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying his time mowing, playing on his tractor, and fishing. Donnie had a passion for building and collecting model trains and shared that with his grandson, Ryan. He was a member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Doric Masonic Lodge #172, Deavertown, and served as a past member of the Roseville Fire Department and EMS, past elected Clay Township Trustee. Donnie proudly and fearlessly served his country by joining the United States Air force in 1962 and was discharged in 1966. Left to a carry on his legacy are daughter, Sharon (Ronnie) Lantz of Roseville and son, Guy Fluharty of Indiana; grandchildren, Brooke (Bobby) Berry, Ryan (Kaylie) Lantz, Britanee (David) Ogden; great grandchildren, Lincoln Lantz, Jensen Berry, Casey Berry, Mia, and Ellie Ogden; special friend and companion, Nancy Carr; brother-in-law, Steve Bell and faithful fur buddy, Chy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia Ann Bell and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 10080 E. Athens Road, Roseville, with Pastor John Sowers officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery with military honors provided by the Roseville American Legion Post 71. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com.
WHIZ
Brady F. Boyden
Brady Fred Boyden, 64, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Brady was born September 18, 1958 in Zanesville, son of the late Franklin W. and Ruth M. (Howard) Boyden, Sr. In addition to his parents, Brady is also preceded in death by siblings, Beatrice Kay Boyden, Franklin W. Boyden, Jr., and Jeffrey Howard Boyden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler
Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
WHIZ
Local Scores 10/6/22
Josh Lightle had the only goal for Zanesville. Sheridan clinched with the victory and are MVL champs. For the Generals, Jamisyn Stinson 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 25/27 serves, 8 aces. LICKING VALLEY 3. ZANESVILLE 0. JOHN GLENN 3. CALDWELL 0. For the Muskies, Emma Briggs 10 kills, 5...
WHIZ
Chandlersville Road Fire
A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
WHIZ
Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State. And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Operation Spirit 4 Troops
ZANESVILLE, Oh – As the holiday season inches closer and closer, many begin making plans to head home to be with family and spend the season with friends and loved ones. However, for those in the military, often times overseas and thousands of miles away from loved ones, the season of joy and cheer is spent longing to be home for the holidays.
WHIZ
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all. And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October. Although watercolor is his favorite...
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of the Month
The Artist Colony of Zanesville announced its artist and musician of the month. 21-year-old musician, Wes Devil, is a Zanesville Native who specializes in heavy metal. Wes Devil says he has been into metal music since the womb and everyday is Halloween to him. Heavy metal is his favorite genre...
WHIZ
OAZ Radio Players of the Game
Southeast Ohio saw plenty of great performances on the gridiron in week 7. Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville players of the week. “Orthopedic associates of Zanesville is proud to present Ma’Ke the player of the game this week for his outstanding performance. We look forward to all the area athletes in the upcoming weeks and excited for the football season as we get close to playoffs,” said Lucas Graham, Nurse Practitioner OAZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Coshocton County Fair
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- The Coshocton County Fair is coming to an end on Thursday. The WHIZ News crew went to observe the inner workings and try some of the brand new food trucks. Harry Faint, from Bates Brothers Amusement Company, oversees all things fair. He said his expertise is in...
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Fester
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Basset Hound/Rottweiler that is 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
Comments / 0