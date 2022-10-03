Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Signs With WME
EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink, known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and soon-to-be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s praised Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, has signed with WME for representation. Sink began her career on Broadway in the title role of the Annie revival in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry. She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in the second season at the age of 14 and can currently be seen in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared...
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date
Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
'Mean Girls' stars share reunion photo on Oct. 3
Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese shared a photo together on "Mean Girls" Day, Oct. 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ
50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses up for $150K auction, adds to Netflix series criticism
News of the auction sparked criticism online, as discourse over the Ryan Murphy-created show continues.
TODAY.com
This happily divorced mom is sharing hilarious ‘Sad Single Mom’ viral TikToks
Kayla Acevedo, creator of the “Sad Single Mom” series on TikTok, filmed her first installment shortly after announcing she was getting divorced. “Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids,” Acevedo told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Who is this person to assume I’m just waiting around for Mr. Right?’"
IN THIS ARTICLE
New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer
The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on Coco Diablo, a female costume designer.
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
TODAY.com
Cate Blanchett delivers a tour de force as a musical genius corrupted by power in new film 'Tár'
Since Todd Field’s newest masterwork, "Tár," had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, the filmmaker and his stars have shared a common message during interviews: It’s cinema’s job to pose difficult questions, but it’s the audience’s responsibility to answer them. The questions asked in “TÁR” — sprinkled through its nearly three-hour runtime — center on power dynamics, cancel culture and complicity.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok users horrified as Jeffrey Dahmer victim "polaroid challenge" goes viral following Netflix series
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series influenced a terrifying TikTok trend that's gained millions of views
NME
‘Dahmer’ crew member says show “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of colour
A crew member on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has said the show was “one of the worst” she has worked on as a person of colour. Kim Alsup previously tweeted claims that she was often mistaken for another Black colleague on the set of the Netflix show, which focuses on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
TODAY.com
Hilaria Baldwin shares first full family pic with all 7 kids: ‘Dream team’
On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she...
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
TODAY.com
Hear Chris Pratt as the voice of 'Super Mario' in new movie trailer
The classic 1985 Super Mario video game is being turned into a feature-length movie from the same studio behind “Despicable Me.” It will star Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser and Keegan Michael Key as Toad.Oct. 7, 2022.
Billy Eichner says straight people 'just didn't show up' for his movie 'Bros' after it flopped at the box office
"Bros," the first romcom with an all-LGBTQ cast from a major studio, disappointed at the box office with less than $5 million.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ season 2 trailer reveals new cast, new drama in Sicily
The trailer for the second season of “The White Lotus” was just released and reveals the show will take place at a resort in Sicily with Jennifer Coolidge’s character as one of the only returning faces from the last season.Oct. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Where is Jan Broberg, subject of 'A Friend of the Family,' now?
Jan Broberg made headlines after the release of the true crime documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight," which told the story of how a family friend kidnapped her twice over several years, first when she was 12 and again at 14. Broberg is now back in the spotlight with the release...
Comments / 0