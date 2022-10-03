EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink, known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and soon-to-be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s praised Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, has signed with WME for representation. Sink began her career on Broadway in the title role of the Annie revival in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry. She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in the second season at the age of 14 and can currently be seen in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO