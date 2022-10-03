ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink, known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and soon-to-be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s praised Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, has signed with WME for representation. Sink began her career on Broadway in the title role of the Annie revival in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry. She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in the second season at the age of 14 and can currently be seen in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared...
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date

Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
Lindsay Lohan
Chord Overstreet
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ

50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
TODAY.com

This happily divorced mom is sharing hilarious ‘Sad Single Mom’ viral TikToks

Kayla Acevedo, creator of the “Sad Single Mom” series on TikTok, filmed her first installment shortly after announcing she was getting divorced. “Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids,” Acevedo told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Who is this person to assume I’m just waiting around for Mr. Right?’"
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
TODAY.com

Cate Blanchett delivers a tour de force as a musical genius corrupted by power in new film 'Tár'

Since Todd Field’s newest masterwork, "Tár," had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, the filmmaker and his stars have shared a common message during interviews: It’s cinema’s job to pose difficult questions, but it’s the audience’s responsibility to answer them. The questions asked in “TÁR” — sprinkled through its nearly three-hour runtime — center on power dynamics, cancel culture and complicity.
NME

Drake announces intimate New York theatre show

Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
TODAY.com

Where is Jan Broberg, subject of 'A Friend of the Family,' now?

Jan Broberg made headlines after the release of the true crime documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight," which told the story of how a family friend kidnapped her twice over several years, first when she was 12 and again at 14. Broberg is now back in the spotlight with the release...
