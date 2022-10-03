Read full article on original website
K.J. Hamler says he could have 'walked in' for TD on Russell Wilson's incomplete pass on final play of OT loss
K.J. Hamler did plenty of non-verbal communication in the immediate aftermath of Denver's overtime loss to Indianapolis on Thursday night. The Broncos' receiver slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration shortly after Russell Wilson missed him on a fourth-and-1 play from the Colts' 6-yard-line. Instead of catching the game-winning score, Hamler and his teammates walked off the field with a loss and a 2-3 record.
Fantasy Football Week 5 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
College football top 25: North Dakota State star FB elevates Bison in latest FCS Power Rankings
Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images. For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed...
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled 'out' for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants' receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Carson Wentz with QB at No. 2; Panthers, Texans also address position
Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the...
Week 6 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay returns 6-1
After looking like the clear-cut top team in college football through three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs hit some speed bumps over the past two weeks. They came out unscathed in the loss column, but shaky wins against Kent State and Missouri were enough to drop them to No. 2 in AP Poll. The Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 30-point favorites as they host Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
College football games, Week 6: Max Duggan gets his moment with TCU, Kansas battling as unlikely unbeatens
Smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, Max Duggan jumped in his car and drove three hours from his Council Bluffs, Iowa, home to a city park in Prairie Village, Kansas. He was met that May 2020 day by Wisconsin's Graham Mertz, Rutgers' Noah Vedral (transferring from Nebraska) and Minnesota's Jacob Clark.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence set to bounce back
With Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones and Brian Hoyer out or in doubt for Week 5, the waiver wire is humming for streaming or long-term help. And we don't even hit bye weeks until Week 6,. It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks...
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill in a prominent role over the middle of the Broncos' defense.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
Jets' Duane Brown: Set for full practice Friday
Brown (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant at practice Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown returned to practice Wednesday, ramping up his activity through the week, though he remains on injured reserve. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that he remains a game-time decision for Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis are solid No. 3 WRs with upside
I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
