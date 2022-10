How a cumbersome approval process works against the affordable housing we need. Over the last decade, affordable housing has become one of the Seattle area’s most urgent needs. A number of circumstances, including an abundance of high-wage tech workers and a scarcity of available housing units, have driven up Seattle’s median home prices to $815,000 (Sept 2022, Northwest Multiple Listing Service). The latest projections from the Puget Sound Regional Council put 1.8 million more people in the Seattle area by the year 2050. We will not all be millionaires.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO