Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
Focus Search Partners Acquires Brad Martin & Associates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Focus Search Partners, a Vaco company, has announced its acquisition of Brad Martin & Associates, a Minneapolis-based boutique executive search firm founded in 1983. Firm principals Brad and Andy Olson will continue to operate from their offices in Minneapolis as managing directors for Focus Search Partners.
Inscape Announces New Partnership With Connection
Harp, an innovative space divider designed with bungee cords, the first product launch from new partnership between Inscape and Connection. TORONTO, ON — Inscape, the leading provider of simple yet masterfully crafted workplace products for the office of tomorrow, is pleased to announce its new partnership with commercial furniture designer and manufacturer Connection. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver best-in-class, unique, and simplified workspace solutions focusing on fit, function, scalability, and timeless designs for the world of work today and in the future. Kicking off this new partnership, the companies are thrilled to launch their first of many collections, Harp.
New Study Details Challenges in Digital Fulfillment
Less than half of retailers believe they can effectively manage their digital operations over the next 12 months. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, today announced the findings of an executive survey, titled Digital Complexity: Thriving in Unpredictable Times. The survey, conducted in partnership with Fluent Commerce, commercetools, and Contentstack, found that retailers expect major increases in operational requirements around fulfillment and digital-related functions in 2023.
Overhaul Introduces Tech-Embedded Insurance Offering
The Shipper’s Interest Insurance Program aims to reduce total cost of risk and improve supply chain performance for global shippers. AUSTIN, Texas — Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance and insurance solution for the world’s leading brands, has unveiled an innovative insurance offering for the modern supply chain. Leveraging the company’s industry-leading Risk Technology platform and proven results reducing risk exposures, Overhaul’s Shipper’s Interest Insurance Program is designed to help middle-market shippers significantly reduce losses while improving their overall supply chain performance.
Seven Types of Metals Used for Industrial Purposes
A look at the types of metals used by various industries. Various industries need different types of metals to make their products, which is why there are so many types of metals for industrial use. If you think about the items you use in your home or office every single day, you’ll understand that a lot of those items have at least a small amount of metal in them. Providing the right metal supply to other companies so their products can be completed is an important job, and below are a handful of the metals used by various industries.
Avnet and AnDAPT Ink Distribution Agreement
PHOENIX – Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) announced a distribution agreement with AnDAPT, a leading programmable power management semiconductor company. Effective immediately, Avnet will offer AnDAPT’s programmable power management ICs (PMIC) globally. AnDAPT offers highly integrated and programmable PMIC products specializing in powering FPGAs and...
Cool Prefab Innovation
If you are going to name a company “Innovative,” it had better be, well, innovative. Over the near 30 years since its founding, Innovative Refrigeration Systems has repeatedly lived up to its name in providing engineering, manufacturing and constructing, as well as aftermarket service, for refrigeration projects used in logistics/distribution, food and beverage, industrial and process sectors.
